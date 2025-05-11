Severe storm in Bangkok claims life as tree crushes shelter

A severe storm with strong winds and heavy rain resulted in a tree falling and crushing a shelter in Bangkok, leading to the death of 51 year old Buala.

The incident was reported yesterday, May 11 and investigated by Police Lieutenant Colonel Pipatchai Panphim, deputy inspector at Thammasala Police Station. The tragedy occurred in the early hours within Soi Phutthamonthon Sai 3, Soi 18, Salathammasop subdistrict, Thawi Watthana district, Bangkok.

The location, roughly two rai in size, revealed a large fallen sa-kae tree on a shelter, resulting in a fatality. Buala was found shirtless, wearing shorts, with a head wound. Emergency services and forensic doctors from Siriraj Hospital were dispatched to remove the body and conduct further investigations.

According to 62 year old Duan Pongchaliow, a resident, the storm brought strong winds and relentless rain, causing the tree to fall onto the victim’s shelter. Initially, Duan checked the scene to offer assistance but found no one.

After an hour, he returned and discovered the victim trapped under the tree. Buala was reported to be the caretaker of the area, reported KhaoSod.

The police have since sent the body to the Forensic Institute at Siriraj Hospital for an autopsy to proceed with further actions.

In similar news, on May 8, a powerful hailstorm swept through Udon Thani, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall that inflicted widespread damage to homes. Striking around 1.30pm, the storm uprooted trees and brought down high-voltage power poles, leading to road blockages and power outages in several areas.

In Baan Jeet, Moo 4 of the Baan Jeet subdistrict in Gu Kaew district, multiple homes lost their roofs due to the intense winds. Locals reported hailstones as large as gooseberries. One resident, recording the storm on video, exclaimed, “Wow, hail is falling here! It’s dangerous, protect your cars!”