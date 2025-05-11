Severe storm in Bangkok claims life as tree crushes shelter

Urban chaos unfolds as storm tears through capital

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee13 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 11, 2025
91 1 minute read
Severe storm in Bangkok claims life as tree crushes shelter
picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A severe storm with strong winds and heavy rain resulted in a tree falling and crushing a shelter in Bangkok, leading to the death of 51 year old Buala.

The incident was reported yesterday, May 11 and investigated by Police Lieutenant Colonel Pipatchai Panphim, deputy inspector at Thammasala Police Station. The tragedy occurred in the early hours within Soi Phutthamonthon Sai 3, Soi 18, Salathammasop subdistrict, Thawi Watthana district, Bangkok.

The location, roughly two rai in size, revealed a large fallen sa-kae tree on a shelter, resulting in a fatality. Buala was found shirtless, wearing shorts, with a head wound. Emergency services and forensic doctors from Siriraj Hospital were dispatched to remove the body and conduct further investigations.

According to 62 year old Duan Pongchaliow, a resident, the storm brought strong winds and relentless rain, causing the tree to fall onto the victim’s shelter. Initially, Duan checked the scene to offer assistance but found no one.

Related Articles

After an hour, he returned and discovered the victim trapped under the tree. Buala was reported to be the caretaker of the area, reported KhaoSod.

The police have since sent the body to the Forensic Institute at Siriraj Hospital for an autopsy to proceed with further actions.

Severe storm in Bangkok claims life as tree crushes shelter | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, on May 8, a powerful hailstorm swept through Udon Thani, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall that inflicted widespread damage to homes. Striking around 1.30pm, the storm uprooted trees and brought down high-voltage power poles, leading to road blockages and power outages in several areas.

In Baan Jeet, Moo 4 of the Baan Jeet subdistrict in Gu Kaew district, multiple homes lost their roofs due to the intense winds. Locals reported hailstones as large as gooseberries. One resident, recording the storm on video, exclaimed, “Wow, hail is falling here! It’s dangerous, protect your cars!”

Latest Thailand News
Thai police uncover 256 tonnes of electronic waste in Bang Pahan Crime News

Thai police uncover 256 tonnes of electronic waste in Bang Pahan

10 hours ago
Mother of nine accused of explicit video scandal in Thailand Crime News

Mother of nine accused of explicit video scandal in Thailand

10 hours ago
Bangkok drug network dismantled in major police bust Bangkok News

Bangkok drug network dismantled in major police bust

10 hours ago
Ten voters in van accident en route to Sisaket Road deaths

Ten voters in van accident en route to Sisaket

11 hours ago
Teen brawl at Bun Bang Fai festival prompts legal action calls (video) Crime News

Teen brawl at Bun Bang Fai festival prompts legal action calls (video)

12 hours ago
Myanmar man shoots 70 year old in Bangkok entry dispute Bangkok News

Myanmar man shoots 70 year old in Bangkok entry dispute

12 hours ago
Nonthaburi police arrest campaign leader for vote-buying in election Crime News

Nonthaburi police arrest campaign leader for vote-buying in election

13 hours ago
Family of three perish in tragic Phuket motorcycle crash Phuket News

Family of three perish in tragic Phuket motorcycle crash

13 hours ago
Ukrainian woman arrested at Phuket airport for condo vandalism Crime News

Ukrainian woman arrested at Phuket airport for condo vandalism

13 hours ago
Severe storm in Bangkok claims life as tree crushes shelter Bangkok News

Severe storm in Bangkok claims life as tree crushes shelter

13 hours ago
Thailand and Australia boost trade ties amid new vehicle standards Business News

Thailand and Australia boost trade ties amid new vehicle standards

14 hours ago
Government forms task force to tackle illegal tour operators nationwide Tourism News

Government forms task force to tackle illegal tour operators nationwide

14 hours ago
Bangkok building collapse rescue ends; probe into malpractice begins Bangkok News

Bangkok building collapse rescue ends; probe into malpractice begins

14 hours ago
Missing Thai teen found dead; family seeks answers Crime News

Missing Thai teen found dead; family seeks answers

14 hours ago
Severe weather alert: Summer storms hit 69 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Severe weather alert: Summer storms hit 69 Thai provinces

15 hours ago
Thai cops buy bus ticket for broke Pattaya man Pattaya News

Thai cops buy bus ticket for broke Pattaya man

1 day ago
Thai stock market rebounds despite US tariffs and global volatility Business News

Thai stock market rebounds despite US tariffs and global volatility

1 day ago
Phuket cops nab meth dealers after traffic stop tip-off Phuket News

Phuket cops nab meth dealers after traffic stop tip-off

1 day ago
White Lotus filming fails to boost southern Thailand hotel tourism Business News

White Lotus filming fails to boost southern Thailand hotel tourism

1 day ago
Phuket braces for polls as political heavyweights clash Phuket News

Phuket braces for polls as political heavyweights clash

1 day ago
Pattaya zoo rolls out ice treats to beat the heat Pattaya News

Pattaya zoo rolls out ice treats to beat the heat

1 day ago
Dental assistant arrested for stealing gold in central Thailand Thailand News

Dental assistant arrested for stealing gold in central Thailand

1 day ago
Architect slams ‘botched’ Thai Parliament revamp Bangkok News

Architect slams ‘botched’ Thai Parliament revamp

2 days ago
Phuket nominee crackdown: 23 guilty, 60 firms busted Phuket News

Phuket nominee crackdown: 23 guilty, 60 firms busted

2 days ago
Pattaya&#8217;s &#8216;Spider-Man&#8217; burglar busted scaling estate wall Pattaya News

Pattaya’s ‘Spider-Man’ burglar busted scaling estate wall

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee13 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 11, 2025
91 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Where is Bangkok’s most expensive land? Here are the top 10 locations

Where is Bangkok’s most expensive land? Here are the top 10 locations

3 days ago
Hailstorm wreaks havoc in Udon Thani, leaving homes damaged

Hailstorm wreaks havoc in Udon Thani, leaving homes damaged

3 days ago
Bangkok woman arrested for mule account scam involvement

Bangkok woman arrested for mule account scam involvement

3 days ago
Bangkok motorcycle repairman shot dead over pawn dispute

Bangkok motorcycle repairman shot dead over pawn dispute

3 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x