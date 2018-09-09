Business
A Mandarin for Phuket
PHOTO: The Mandarin Hotel Sanya Island
One of Asia, and the globes, leading luxury hotel brands, Mandarin Oriental has inked a deal for a Phuket property.
Mandarin Oriental, Phuket will be located on one of the undeveloped beachfront sites still to be found on ‘Millionaire’s Mile’ on the west coast of Phuket island. It will occupy 9.5 hectares of land in the secluded and picturesque Laem Singh Bay. The hotel’s 105 rooms, including 37 bespoke pool villas, will offer guests exceptional accommodation, with significant outdoor spaces, all of which will provide panoramic views of the Andaman Sea and the sunset. The site itself encloses a white sand beach with rocky outcrops, providing excellent access for snorkelling and swimming.
The Mandarin website tells us a bit more about the facilities for the new 5 star venture…
Facilities include three restaurants and bars with magnificent ocean front settings, comprising an all-day dining venue, specialty restaurant, sunset bar and a beach club. There will be a range of flexible function facilities, ideal for landmark events, social gatherings or business meetings.
The Group’s signature wellness therapies and treatments will be provided in a spacious Spa at Mandarin Oriental, a well-equipped fitness centre and two outdoor swimming pools. A Kid’s Club and a host of outdoor leisure pursuits will also be available.
James Riley, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental said, “Phuket is one of Asia’s leading leisure destinations and we are delighted to have found such a special site on which to develop our resort. The Group’s established reputation and experience in delivering award-winning service and facilities at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, when combined with this stunning new property, will provide guests a unique proposition for a luxury visit to the entrancing Kingdom of Thailand. We look forward to working with our partners to create this.”
Thai developer Grand Larn Luang Co Ltd. is the owning group.
A 2022 opening is planned.
Phuket has Golden future for its sister city
Australia’s Gold Coast city and Phuket will sign a letter of intent to establish themselves as sister cities tomorrow (September 10).
The intent of the agreement is to explore a stronger relationship between the two municipalities and create international business opportunities.
Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate will travel to Phuket to sign the agreement with his Phuket counterparts.
The mayor is half Thai, originally from Saraburi, and emigrated to Australia at a very young age. He said that Gold Coast and Phuket share similarities in economic success, year-round sunshine and a cosmopolitan lifestyle.
"I want this sister city partnership to work, because I know that Gold Coast and Phuket are a good match. The two cities share a significant beach culture and we could possibly exchange knowledge on lifeguard procedures and training. We will see what Phuket authorities and other busines...
Bangkok to Los Angeles in just over 5 hours. The second supersonic revolution.
PHOTOS: boomsupersonic.com
When the world's first supersonic passenger jets took to the skies (in December 1968 - The Russian TU-144, followed not long after by Concorde in March 1969) the two aircraft had been designed with slide rulers and tested in rudimentary wind tunnels. The age of computer design and digital bench testing was a generation away. Still, the feat to design and fly these supersonic passenger jets was an engineering marvel that was, sadly, enjoyed by few. The TU-144 was an early failure, but the Concorde flew on until 2000, when an Air France Concorde crashed just after take-off. It was the final nail in the coffin for the world's short experiment with supersonic passenger flights (flown commercially by British Airways and Air France).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFWbuKr5-I8
Since then design, construction materials and engines have substantially impro...
Facebook spends $1.4 billion in its first Asian data centre in Singapore
The tech giant say it will be built in Tanjong Kling, formerly known as Data Centre Park. Facebook says the new Singapore facility will form part of their "growing presence in Singapore and the region."
Operations are set to begin in 2022 and construction will likely continue for a few years after that.
"Our data centres are highly advanced facilities that help bring Facebook apps and services to people around the world every day." says Facebook in a Straits Times article.
The planned building is 170,000 sq metres, 11 floors high and will features a facade made out of a perforated lightweight material, which Facebook claims "will allow air flow and provide glimpses of the mechanical equipment inside."
Mr Thomas Furlong, vice-president of infrastructure...
