A Mandarin for Phuket

PHOTO: The Mandarin Hotel Sanya Island

One of Asia, and the globes, leading luxury hotel brands, Mandarin Oriental has inked a deal for a Phuket property.

Mandarin Oriental, Phuket will be located on one of the undeveloped beachfront sites still to be found on ‘Millionaire’s Mile’ on the west coast of Phuket island. It will occupy 9.5 hectares of land in the secluded and picturesque Laem Singh Bay. The hotel’s 105 rooms, including 37 bespoke pool villas, will offer guests exceptional accommodation, with significant outdoor spaces, all of which will provide panoramic views of the Andaman Sea and the sunset. The site itself encloses a white sand beach with rocky outcrops, providing excellent access for snorkelling and swimming.

The Mandarin website tells us a bit more about the facilities for the new 5 star venture…

Facilities include three restaurants and bars with magnificent ocean front settings, comprising an all-day dining venue, specialty restaurant, sunset bar and a beach club. There will be a range of flexible function facilities, ideal for landmark events, social gatherings or business meetings.

The Group’s signature wellness therapies and treatments will be provided in a spacious Spa at Mandarin Oriental, a well-equipped fitness centre and two outdoor swimming pools. A Kid’s Club and a host of outdoor leisure pursuits will also be available.

James Riley, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental said, “Phuket is one of Asia’s leading leisure destinations and we are delighted to have found such a special site on which to develop our resort. The Group’s established reputation and experience in delivering award-winning service and facilities at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, when combined with this stunning new property, will provide guests a unique proposition for a luxury visit to the entrancing Kingdom of Thailand. We look forward to working with our partners to create this.”

Thai developer Grand Larn Luang Co Ltd. is the owning group.

A 2022 opening is planned.