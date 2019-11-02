Vets claims con-man employee stole more than 3 million baht | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Bangkok

Vets claims con-man employee stole more than 3 million baht

May Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Vets claims con-man employee stole more than 3 million baht

PHOTO: INN News

Two veterinarians who were robbed by a conman, who was also an employee, have filed a police report in Bangkok accusing him of stealing millions of baht, along with medication and a car.

Thai Residents reports that the police report was filed by Sirilak Junjuem, known as Dr. Nam, owner of the Happy Vet Care Clinic, and Dr. Ying Tanipat Kajadpaik, owner of the Tanipat Vet Clinic.

It’s understood the vets filed the report at Kannayao Police Station in Bangkok, accusing a 48 year old man, named only as ‘Terrawut’, of conning them into employing him and then stealing from them.

According to the account from Dr Ying, she says she opened the Tanipat Vet Clinic in 2014 and hired Teerawut, who was her best friend’s brother. He was given responsibility for the accounts and also made veterinary assistant.

Four years later, she began to notice discrepancies in the accounting and that medication continued to disappear from the clinic. After monitoring Teerawut more closely, she discovered he was stealing money from the clinic and stealing medication to sell on to others.

When confronted, Teerawut reportedly denied the allegations and then began self-harming. Dr Ying believes the self-harm was an attempt to convince her of his innocence. Teerawut was arrested but allowed out on bail. While out, it’s understood he managed to obtain work at other veterinary clinics and also stole from them.

Teerawut now stands accused of stealing over 3 million baht from Dr Ying alone and is believed to have stolen millions more from his other victims. Police continue to gather evidence to assist with the prosecution.

SOURCE: Thai Residents | INN News

Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok.

Bangkok

Lecturer from Bangkok uni sues social media user for defamation

May Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 2, 2019

By

Lecturer from Bangkok uni sues social media user for defamation

PHOTO: Chalita Bandhuwong, accused of “inciting rebellion” – The Nation

A Facebook user, ‘Captain Songklot Chuenchoopol’, is being sued by a lecturer from Kasetsart University in Bangkok, who is accusing him of defamation.

The Nation reports that Chalita Bandhuwong, from the university’s Social Sciences faculty, filed the suit yesterday after Songklot used Facebook to accuse her of trying to “provoke Thai people, incite rebellion, and split the country”.

He claims she is merely trying to protect her own interests while using Facebook Live to “sow the seeds of discontent in an attempt to destroy the nation”. Songklot has also made a formal complaint to the university’s president.

For her part, Chalita says her speech has been misconstrued and she has also filed a defamation lawsuit against the media, accusing them of trying to alter facts.

She claims a debate in Pattani province in late September was an attempt to find solutions to the political problems in Thailand’s south with a possible amendment to the Constitution.

It’s reported that as part of that debate, Chalita had pointed out that thousands of people had died as a result of the insurgency in the south and as the current Constitution was unable to solve the crisis, the public needed to be consulted on drafting a new charter.

She insists her words have been misinterpreted and that she has been falsely accused of stirring hatred and trying to incite rebellion.

SOURCE: The Nation

Bangkok

Bangkok will be underwater in 30 years says new study

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 2, 2019

By

Bangkok will be underwater in 30 years says new study

Glug, glug, glug…

An NGO that analyses and reports on climate science, says many cities, including Bangkok, will be under water in 30 years due to rising sea levels.

The dramatic and frightening report from Climate Central says sea levels are expected to rise up to 2.1 metres or even more in this century, putting more than 300 million people at risk of flooding at least once a year. An earlier study put the figure at 80 million.

Climate Central’s senior scientist and leader of the research team says the previous study used satellite images of land height for calculation and didn’t take into account the height of trees or buildings.

“Our researchers solved this problem by using artificial intelligence and found results from the previous report unreliable.”

Climate change will affect many regions, but especially Asia, where more than half the world’s population lives in high risk areas in China, Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand.

According to the new report, 12 million people in risky areas in Thailand, especially Bangkok, will be affected by 2050, with another 20 million in Vietnam, whose southern region will virtually disappear, including most of Ho Chi Minh City.

Indonesia, where the report says around 23 million people will be affected, has recently announced that its capital will move from Jakarta to East Kalimantan on Borneo.

SOURCE: The Nation | Climate Central

Bangkok

Broadway in Bangkok…unplugged. Live theatre in BKK.

The Thaiger

Published

21 hours ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

Broadway in Bangkok…unplugged. Live theatre in BKK.

‘Broadway in Bangkok…unplugged’ is a unique and exciting night in Bangkok, featuring classic songs from hit Broadway musicals, performed by two fantastic musical superstars. Live theatre right here in the capital.

If you missed Big Mango’s last amazing production in January, then here is your chance to see musical theatre at its very best, in the beautiful Aksra Theatre at the King Power Complex Bangkok, near Victory Monument on Saturday November 16 with performances at 5pm & 8pm.

You can get a special 25% discount on your tickets (below).

Starring Daniel Koek who played the lead role of Jean Valjean in the original London production of Les Misérables, and Harriet Jones who captivated audiences as Christine Daae in The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty’s Theatre London.

They will be joined on stage by the talented Winners of the RBSO’s 2019 Young Talent Sings Broadway Concert.

Sit back and enjoy iconic songs from old and new Broadway musicals including Les Misérables, In the Heights, Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, Rent, West Side Story, Beauty and the Beast, Miss Saigon and more.

If you love your big musicals, then this Bangkok concert will be a night to remember! You can get a special 25% discount on your tickets. Just use this code DK6L9 at www.thaiticketmajor.com.

Tickets prices. 1,000, 1,500, 2,000 & 2,500 baht through www.thaiticketmajor.com

Nearest BTS: Victory Monument

Ample Parking AT King Power Complex.

Stay packages from 3,884 baht available at Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel. Contact hotel’s reservation department. Tel: +66 (0) 2 680 9999.

Media Contact: Mike Bridge Big Mango Productions +66(0) 831 986700 mikebridge.bigmango@gmail.com

Broadway in Bangkok...unplugged. Live theatre in BKK. | News by The Thaiger Broadway in Bangkok...unplugged. Live theatre in BKK. | News by The Thaiger

