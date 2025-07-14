Major traffic accident in Nakhon Ratchasima leaves 10 vehicles damaged

A major accident involving over 10 vehicles occurred on Mittraphap Road, Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, causing substantial traffic congestion. Police swiftly responded to assist those trapped in vehicles after receiving a report at 12.20pm yesterday, July 13.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Thanachok Patanatawee from Klang Dong Police Station, along with emergency services from Klang Dong Subdistrict Municipality, Simamongkol Municipality, Sawang Witthayathammasathan Pak Chong Rescue, and highway police, reached the scene.

The accident site was at kilometre markers 40-41 on the inbound route to Saraburi, in Phayayen subdistrict, Pak Chong district. Traffic was severely congested for more than 3 kilometres. Police closed the affected lanes and created a special route to ease the backlog, especially since it marked the end of a holiday period.

The investigation revealed that the accident was initiated by a trailer truck carrying a full load of firewood, which had veered off the road with significant front damage. The driver was injured and transported to Muak Lek Hospital in Saraburi province.

More than 10 vehicles, including trucks, sedans, and pickup trucks, were damaged in the collision. It was reported that the heavily loaded truck was moving at high speed amidst heavy traffic across four lanes, leading to a series of collisions before the trailer eventually overturned on the roadside.

Officials worked diligently to clear the debris and restore normal traffic flow, which took over an hour. Preliminary assessments suggest that faulty brakes on the trailer truck could have been the cause.

Further investigation will be conducted by Lt. Col. Thanachok to interrogate the injured truck driver and examine evidence to ascertain the exact cause of the incident for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a tragic collision between two trucks in Chachoengsao province left one man dead and another seriously injured, with driver fatigue suspected as the cause. The accident occurred at 4.40pm on July 2 near the entrance to Bang Sai Temple on Chachoengsao-Bang Nam Priao Road in Phong Akat subdistrict, Bang Nam Priao district.

