Transgender stabs boyfriend to death after he hit her with a ganja bong

A 19 year old man was stabbed to death by his transgender girlfriend yesterday after he hit her on the head with a ganja bong.

Yesterday, police officers from the Bangkok Yai Police Station, and a rescue team, investigated a three-story machine shop building in Soi Petchkasem 4-6 in the Wang Tha Phra sub-district, Bangkok Yai district of Bangkok. There they found a dead man, reported to be Auttawit Boonpradabwong, who was an employee of the shop.

His body was found on the third floor with a 10-centimetre kitchen knife sticking out of his right chest. He stopped breathing only a few seconds before the rescue team arrived. The team tried to use CPR to save his life but couldn’t revive him.

His 37 year old transgender girlfriend, Cherphat (surname reserved), surrendered herself to the police at the scene. She cried and admitted that she stabbed her boyfriend.

Cherphat informed the police that she had just returned to the home they shared after a fight with Auttawit. She had moved out three days before the incident happened. Cherphat said she fought with Auttawit again yesterday and stabbed him.

She said Auttawit was using cannabis and drinking kratom water while they were fighting. Then, he hit her on the head with a cannabis bong, making her feel angry, so she stabbed him.

Auttawit’s stepfather, 28 year old Tharathorn, told police that Cherphat had informed him and his mother about the incident. Tharathorn said he didn’t know the motive because he arrived after the incident had happened.

Under Thai Law, Section 290: whoever causes the death to another person by inflicting injury upon the body without intent to cause death, shall be punished with imprisonment of three to 15 years.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Sanook