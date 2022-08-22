Connect with us

Bangkok

Transgender stabs boyfriend to death after he hit her with a ganja bong

Published

 on 

A 19 year old man was stabbed to death by his transgender girlfriend yesterday after he hit her on the head with a ganja bong.

Yesterday, police officers from the Bangkok Yai Police Station, and a rescue team, investigated a three-story machine shop building in Soi Petchkasem 4-6 in the Wang Tha Phra sub-district, Bangkok Yai district of Bangkok. There they found a dead man, reported to be Auttawit Boonpradabwong, who was an employee of the shop.

His body was found on the third floor with a 10-centimetre kitchen knife sticking out of his right chest. He stopped breathing only a few seconds before the rescue team arrived. The team tried to use CPR to save his life but couldn’t revive him.

His 37 year old transgender girlfriend, Cherphat (surname reserved), surrendered herself to the police at the scene. She cried and admitted that she stabbed her boyfriend.

Cherphat informed the police that she had just returned to the home they shared after a fight with Auttawit. She had moved out three days before the incident happened. Cherphat said she fought with Auttawit again yesterday and stabbed him.

She said Auttawit was using cannabis and drinking kratom water while they were fighting. Then, he hit her on the head with a cannabis bong, making her feel angry, so she stabbed him.

Auttawit’s stepfather, 28 year old Tharathorn, told police that Cherphat had informed him and his mother about the incident. Tharathorn said he didn’t know the motive because he arrived after the incident had happened.

Under Thai Law, Section 290: whoever causes the death to another person by inflicting injury upon the body without intent to cause death, shall be punished with imprisonment of three to 15 years.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Sanook

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok6 seconds ago

Salon owner who stabbed 2 charged with premeditated murder
Thailand54 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand to end state of Covid emergency 
Thailand56 mins ago

Two cars plummet into enormous hole on ‘Friendship Highway’ in northeast Thailand
Sponsored9 hours ago

British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Bangkok1 hour ago

Transgender stabs boyfriend to death after he hit her with a ganja bong
Travel1 hour ago

Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
Pattaya2 hours ago

Locals angry as Middle Eastern joyriders race through Pattaya
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
North East2 hours ago

School burned down for robbery netting 500 baht
Crime2 hours ago

UPDATE: Famous Thai actress “Pinky” jailed for Forex-3D scam, denied bail
Thailand2 hours ago

Cops tell Thai TikTokers to quit roadside dancing
Tourism2 hours ago

Is the 10-year visa attracting Europeans and others to Thailand?
South Korea3 hours ago

UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
Guides3 hours ago

5 ways for foreigners to make money in Thailand
Singapore3 hours ago

LGBTQ+ community hail Singapore’s gay sex repeal
Bangkok4 hours ago

2 teenagers from Klong Toey slum praised for capturing a thief
Economy5 hours ago

Save power – government will pay half to clean your aircon
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending