Tourism officials warn that 7 billion baht could be lost due to suspension of Test & Go

Tourism officials warn that at least 7 billion baht of revenue will be lost in Thailand’s tourism sector this month if the suspension of the “Test & Go” scheme continues.

The president of the Tourism Council of Thailand says that putting a hold on the scheme will not only have an effect on tourism in the short term, but it will also negatively impact confidence among travellers, affecting international tourism in the long run.

Since the quarantine exemption scheme started on November 1, the monthly average number of tourists was around 200,000. With registration closed for Test & Go, the tourism council estimates the number will be cut in half.

The government must adjust the balance between public health concerns and the economy as Omicron only sparks mild symptoms as the tourism industry was the first to be hit by the tough policies, according to the council’s president.

He also says he hopes that the government will allow more sandbox sites other than Phuket on the grounds of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration meeting today in order to reduce the damage to some extent, as well as proactive and prompt action plans to save this peak season as it requires the same process as “Test & Go.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post