Fatal fall: Crane operator dies in Bangkok earthquake

A crane collapse during an earthquake in the Bang Pho area in Bang Sue district, Bangkok, resulted in the death of a crane operator after he fell from the machinery.

The incident occurred at 1.30pm yesterday, March 28, at a condominium construction site in Chatuchak district, Bangkok. Police Lieutenant Colonel Itthikorn Treeprapakorn from Taopoon Police Station reported that the earthquake caused a crane on a building over 20 storeys high to collapse, resulting in a fatal accident.

Upon receiving the report, Police Lieutenant Colonel Kittiphan Taentancharoenchai, deputy superintendent of operations, dispatched officers to the scene. The construction site was inspected, where they discovered the body of 37 year old Thirapong Yaiyong, the crane operator. He was found wearing a long-sleeved navy shirt and jeans, lying on his side with his head against the ground on the eighth floor, having succumbed to his injuries at the scene, reported KhaoSod.

Investigations revealed that during the earthquake, the crane operated by Thirapong began to sway before crashing into the side of the building. This caused Thirapong to fall from the crane, leading to his death. Initial steps have been taken to coordinate with forensic doctors and evidence police to examine the site and conduct an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death.

