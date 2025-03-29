Fatal fall: Crane operator dies in Bangkok earthquake

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Last Updated: Saturday, March 29, 2025
Fatal fall: Crane operator dies in Bangkok earthquake
Pictures courtesy of Daily News

A crane collapse during an earthquake in the Bang Pho area in Bang Sue district, Bangkok, resulted in the death of a crane operator after he fell from the machinery.

The incident occurred at 1.30pm yesterday, March 28, at a condominium construction site in Chatuchak district, Bangkok. Police Lieutenant Colonel Itthikorn Treeprapakorn from Taopoon Police Station reported that the earthquake caused a crane on a building over 20 storeys high to collapse, resulting in a fatal accident.

Upon receiving the report, Police Lieutenant Colonel Kittiphan Taentancharoenchai, deputy superintendent of operations, dispatched officers to the scene. The construction site was inspected, where they discovered the body of 37 year old Thirapong Yaiyong, the crane operator. He was found wearing a long-sleeved navy shirt and jeans, lying on his side with his head against the ground on the eighth floor, having succumbed to his injuries at the scene, reported KhaoSod.

Investigations revealed that during the earthquake, the crane operated by Thirapong began to sway before crashing into the side of the building. This caused Thirapong to fall from the crane, leading to his death. Initial steps have been taken to coordinate with forensic doctors and evidence police to examine the site and conduct an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death.

In similar news, a construction worker tragically lost his life after being crushed by a collapsing wall during demolition work in Bangkok on February 12.

The incident occurred in Soi Phahonyothin 32, Sena Nikom 1 Road, when an old concrete wall being dismantled suddenly fell. Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers rushed to the scene, assessing the situation and determining the necessary equipment to manage the incident.

The collapsed wall was part of a structure set for removal, but the exact cause of the tragedy is still under investigation by authorities. The circumstances surrounding the accident are being carefully evaluated.

Fatal fall: Crane operator dies in Bangkok earthquake Bangkok News

