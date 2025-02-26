Thai woman escapes rape after leaving bathroom unlocked (video)

Thai woman escapes rape after leaving bathroom unlocked (video)
Photo via Facebook/ Jiraporn Penpat

A Thai woman narrowly escaped being raped after forgetting to lock the bathroom door while taking a shower, allowing a drunk man to enter her home in Bangkok.

The victim, Jiraporn Penpat, shared a video of the suspect being caught on Facebook on Sunday, February 23, stating that she wanted it to raise awareness and remind others to remain vigilant, even at home. She added that the incident was a significant lesson for her as well.

Jiraporn explained that the incident occurred at around 11.30pm on Friday, February 22. Her home is located along a canal in the Nong Chok district of Bangkok, and the bathroom is outside the house. The suspect was able to enter her home easily via a pedestrian bridge along the canal.

Jiraporn said she took a shower without locking the bathroom door, assuming she was safe in her own home. While rinsing soap from her body, she noticed the door opening. Initially believing it was her boyfriend playing a prank, so she closed it again.

However, the door was then pushed open forcefully, revealing a stranger standing in front of her. The man, who was wearing only underwear and a T-shirt, shoved Jiraporn into the bathroom and covered her mouth with his hand.

Thai man caught after enter woman bathroom in attempted rape
The suspect’s belongings were left outside the bathroom. | Photo via Facebook/ Jiraporn Penpat

House renovation plan

Summoning all her strength, Jiraporn managed to push the intruder away and ran out of the bathroom, screaming for her boyfriend. Startled, the suspect fled the scene.

However, the man left his jeans, flipflops, and mobile phone outside the bathroom. His phone was not locked with a passcode, allowing Jiraporn and her boyfriend to identify him through the pictures stored on it.

outdoor bathroom
Photo by PaulScotland via Canva

The couple and their neighbours searched for the man and eventually found him wandering drunk along a street in the community. In a fit of anger, Jiraporn’s boyfriend and a neighbour attacked the suspect before tying him up with a rope and calling the police to arrest him.

Jiraporn stated that she would renovate her home to make it safer and install a door to prevent strangers from easily accessing her home via the bridge.

pedestrian bridge along canal Bangkok
Photo by 2078015 via Canva

The legal consequences faced by the suspect were not mentioned in Jiraporn’s post. However, under the law, he could face up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both, for sexual assault. Additional charges could also be brought against him for breaking into another person’s property at night.

