Phuket hotel project halted after environmental concerns raised

A controversial hotel project in Cherng Talay’s Pasak Soi 6 has been halted after outraged residents pressured officials to review its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), citing concerns about transparency, zoning violations, and environmental damage.

The proposed Nebu Hotel, set to be a seven-storey building on a small 1,200-square-metre plot, was planned in a Yellow Zone designated for low-density residential use.

Following a heated site visit on Monday, February 24, Phuket MP Thitikan Thitipruethikul, alongside the House of Representatives Committee on Land, Natural Resources and Environment, raised serious concerns about the legality of approving a high-rise in an area meant for low-density development.

“Yellow Zones are meant for low-density residential use. Allowing a high-rise hotel in this area is illegal. This decision not only violates zoning laws but also sets a dangerous precedent for future developments in Phuket.”

Locals voiced concerns about the project’s impact, including traffic congestion, flood risks, and noise pollution.

The hotel’s plan for only 20 parking spaces for 89 rooms raised alarms about traffic chaos on the narrow surrounding roads.

Environmental worries included the potential for flooding due to poor water management and noise disturbances from a proposed rooftop bar.

The EIA report claimed 70% public approval but residents argued this was misleading, presenting their survey showing 100% opposition.

“We just want a proper impact assessment,” one resident stated.

Poonsak Chanchampi, Chairman of the House Committee, criticised the local approval process, citing inconsistencies in zoning regulations and a lack of public hearings.

“If this were Bangkok, a project on less than a rai of land wouldn’t even qualify for approval. But in Phuket, the rules vary by local government.”

Poonsak urged for a shift in approval authority to the central government to eliminate conflicts of interest and ensure fairer assessments.

During the site visit, Cherng Talay OrBorTor’s Engineering Division Director, Aphichat Deekongsiang, initially defended the EIA’s legitimacy but later agreed to a review.

“We have taken the community’s concerns seriously,” he said, confirming that no construction permit would be issued until the matter was fully resolved.

A fourth public meeting is scheduled for March 13, giving residents another opportunity to voice their concerns. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives Committee has ordered an urgent review of the EIA process and a temporary halt on construction, reported The Phuket News.

This high-profile case has ignited public scrutiny of Phuket’s urban development policies and EIA approval procedures. Locals now hope this action marks a turning point towards more transparent and accountable planning practices in Phuket.