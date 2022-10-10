Bangkok
Thai man arrested for posing as police officer
A Thai man was arrested on Friday after he tried to fulfil his dream job – impersonating a police officer.
The 30 year old man, Kamfon Kunlachart, in full police uniform, reported himself ready for work to the superintendent at a police station in the Din Daeng district of Bangkok at 9.30am on Friday, October 7.
Kamfon met with the inspection police officer, Nattawut Anchoorit, and informed him that he was a new officer on his first day. He added that he was a police major general and a 75th alumnus of the Royal Police Cadet Academy where he gained a major general rank.
Nattawut informed the media that he was suspicious because it was too early for a 75th Royal Police Cadet Academy graduate to claim a major general rank. Furthermore, there was no notification about the new officer, and Kamfon did not have a police identification card either.
Nattawut pretended to go along with the ruse and accept the man as a new officer. He asked him to do some squat jumps saying it was a welcoming tradition.
Nattuwut and other officers then questioned Kamfon until he admitted that he was not a police officer, confessing he brought his uniform from the e-commerce platform Lazada.
According to Thairath, a neighbour of Kamfon reported that he knew him for almost a year but they did not share many conversations, adding he did not seem to have any social skills.
The neighbour told the media that Kamfon rented a room in a block with about five or six people and worked as an officer installing fire suppression systems in people’s houses.
The neighbour added he was not aware of Kamfon posing as a police officer before.
Kamfon was charged with Section 108 of the Royal Thai Police Act, wearing a police uniform without permission or rights.
Kamfon faces three months to five years in prison for the unlawful act.
