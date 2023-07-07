Stream of despair: US livestreamer threatens to kill himself if jailed in Thailand for distributing obscene content (video)

Picture courtesy of Sportskeeda.

A high profile US livestreamer threatened to “kill himself” after learning he faces five years in a Thailand jail for streaming a scantily-clad sexy lap dance for his girlfriend in a Bangkok hotel.

Paul Denion, better known as “Ice Poseidon ” to his followers, was arrested by Thai police after he was reported for livestreaming himself dressed half-naked in women’s lingerie performing a lap dance for his sexy blonde girlfriend.

The incident took place in the Banyan Tree Hotel on South Sathorn Road, in Bangkok. The hotel’s manager tried to kick out the US liverstreamer and his party for indecent behaviour when the police promptly arrived and arrested all of them while he was livestreaming.

On learning he faces five years in jail for distribution of obscene content, Denion said…

“If I get five years, I’m just going to kill myself. I will not be able to survive in a Thai jail.”

The 28 year old US livestreamer made an official apology video that was recorded in the presence of the Thai police and uploaded to his official Twitter account, reported Sportskeeda.

A public message from Paul Denino. pic.twitter.com/62aovAAtPt — Ice_Poseidon (@REALIcePoseidon) June 30, 2023

“I’m being held in Thailand for the actions that I’ve done a few nights ago at a hotel in Bangkok Thailand. I wanted to make this video to apologize to the manager of the aggrieved hotel and the Banyan Tree Hotel Bangkok for the actions I have done. I did not know the severity of the actions that I’ve caused.”

“I was just trying to have fun, and I am sorry. We were drunk, we were in a room. I just didn’t understand the severity of what I’d done, lap dancing on my girlfriend. And I am sorry for that. I did not want to cause any negative actions towards anyone. I didn’t want to make the hotel look bad or anything, so I apologise. I hope for the speedy release of all of us.”

Understandably, netizens cried hypocrisy over the arrest pointing out the scantily clad women cavorting in bars around the Nana Plaza and Soi Cowboy areas but the police made a point of adding that he and his friends, Deepak, and Hyubsama, were arrested for “distribution of obscene content,” not indecent exposure.

Thai police informed Denino and friends that they will be unable to leave Thailand until the case goes to court. His court case could be set for August or as late as January next year.

Follow us on :













This is not the first time the livestreamer has found himself in hot water with the authorities.

Denino is regarded as a pivotal figure in the development of IRL streaming and mainstream content. At the peak of his success, he earned about 3 million baht (US$85,000) per month solely through lucrative sponsorship agreements. However, his professional journey took an unfortunate turn, resulting in a significant downfall. Read more about his controversial past HERE.