Future PM Pita invites Taylor Swift to Thailand, stating full democracy is back

The future Prime Minister of Thailand and leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP), Pita Limjaroenrat, took to Twitter yesterday to reach out to American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, inviting her to return to Thailand now that the country has restored full democracy.

Taylor Swift shows are among the most eagerly anticipated concerts among Thai fans. The latest queen of pop recently announced a world tour, The Eras Tour 2024, but Thailand is not included on the list. Her Asian stops are limited to Japan and Singapore.

Thailand’s connection with Taylor Swift goes back nine years ago when she launched “The Red Tour Live in Bangkok 2014” at the Impact Arena Mueang Thong Thani on June 9 of 2014. The tickets, which ranged from 2,000 to 6,500 baht, were all sold out within an hour.

Unfortunately, about two weeks before a note was sung, the concert was cancelled due to the political coup on May 22 of that year, leaving Thai Swifties heartbroken.

Thai Swifties have shed nine years of tears waiting for the 33 year old songstress to return.

Swift has six dates in Singapore next year, from March 2 to 3 and March 7 to 9.

The future PM of Thailand, Pita, a Taylor Swift fan, begged her to come back to the Land of Smiles.

“Hey, Taylor! Big fan of yours. Btw, Thailand is back on track to be fully democratic after you had to cancel last time due to the coup. The Thai people have spoken via the election and we all look forward to welcoming you to this beautiful nation of ours! Do come and I’ll be singing Lavender Haze with you! – Tim.”

The response to Pita’s tweet was overwhelming, with numerous Thai Swifties expressing their appreciation for his efforts to represent their wishes. Thai netizens commented…

“This is my PM! He’s so cool! I’m proud of him regardless of whether Swift comes or not.”

“Even the PM is begging! Taylor Swift has to feel something!”

“Thank you so much! I was devastated yesterday. I couldn’t get a ticket for the concert in Singapore. Thai fans were all feeling so sad.”

A Thai National Artist, Surachai “Nga” Chantimathon, from the Thai folk rock band Caravan disagreed with Pita’s tweet. Taking to Facebook, Surachai said…

“What happened? I attended concerts by Coldplay, John Mayer, Guns N’ Roses, and many other international artists during the so-called ‘dictatorship era’ you mentioned. Taylor Swift claimed to despise dictatorships, or is it just about business? An artist’s decisions are often influenced by their management, except for me and my band. Delete your post, Pita. It makes you look silly.”

However, Pita is not the only political leader who Tweeted about Taylor Swift’s concerts. The PM of Cannada, Justin Trudeau, also invited Swift to perform for Canadian fans on Twitter. He said…

“It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon.”

A former House Speaker from Australia, Andrew Wallace, also begged Swift to extend her tour from Melbourne and Sydney to Queensland as well. Wallace said…

“I’m asking you. I’m begging you, I’m pleading with you, I’ll get down on my knees if I have to, please come to Queensland.”

