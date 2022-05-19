Connect with us

Bangkok

UPDATE: Bangkok governor candidates answer Russell Crowe’s questions on TV

Avatar

Published

 on 

screenshot via CH7 News

UPDATE: Bangkok governor candidates answer Russell Crowe’s questions on Thai TV

Russell Crowe’s pre-recorded questions for Bangkok governor candidates were streamed on Channel 7HD’s live programme “22 May: Deciding Bangkok’s Fate” this afternoon, prior to the election coming up this Sunday. Crowe asked the questions in English, and three Bangkok governor candidates answered in Thai. Each candidate was given 2 minutes to answer all three questions.

Crowe asked the Bangkok governor candidates…

  1. What are your thoughts on the volume of water in the Chaophraya River? Do you have any thoughts on what can be done to mitigate the threat of flooding?
  2. What are your thoughts on visible powerlines? and what will you do to make beautiful Bangkok even more beautiful?
  3. How can you make Bangkok more accessible for foreigners who want to learn about Thailand’s culture and history?

Seetha Teewari, candidate number 11, answered…

  1. Bangkok has already implemented flood defences on the Chaophraya River. However, there are 9 spots in which the water is leaking, which is in the process of being fixed right now.
  2. Putting powerlines underground would cost a lot of money, so the future Bangkok governor probably couldn’t tackle this problem due to limited funds.
  3. I would encourage Bangkok citizens to welcome foreigners and learn English – the universal language – to help them communicate better with tourists. I believe a lot of foreigners come to Bangkok to work in the “digital economy,” so Bangkok should become a high-tech, modern and convenient city foreigners who work here.

Whittaya Jangorbphattana, candidate number 31, answered…

  1. The amount of water in the Chaophraya comes from three places: the north, rain, and the Gulf of Thailand. For this reason, there isn’t much that Bangkok can do to protect the river from flooding.
  2. The budget is too low to put the powerlines underground, and other countries don’t have their powerlines underground anyway. A better idea is to tidy up the powerlines, which won’t require a big budget.
  3. We have to encourage students to train to become tour guides for foreign tourists in Bangkok and encourage Bangkok’s citizens to learn English to communicate better with foreigners.

Phongsa Choonaem, candidate number 30, answered…

  1. We will use advanced technology, a “super computer,” to predict when the Chaophraya will flood, so we can be well prepared. This will be the most helpful way to fix the problem.
  2. The powerlines are symbol of Bangkok, so we should leave them above the ground. To make Bangkok more beautiful, I will encourage citizens to plant trees and plants to make the city greener.
  3. There is a lot of criminal activity going on in Bangkok. I will install more CCTV cameras and use AI technology to recognise criminal activity to make the city safer for foreigners.

ORIGINAL STORY: Russell Crowe to question Bangkok governor candidates on Thai TV

On Thursday May 19, Russell Crowe and six other celebrities will ask questions to seven Bangkok governor candidates live on TV prior to the election which will be held on Sunday, May 22.

From 4:15pm – 6pm on Thursday, Channel 7HD will air the live programme “22 May: Deciding Bangkok’s Fate” hosted by Tin Chokkamolkij. Seven Bangkok governor candidates will have the chance to express their visions for the city and their ideas to solve problems in Bangkok and will each answer a question from seven celebrities, including Russell Crowe.

New Zealand born Hollywood actor Russell Crowe famously loves Thailand, with some even dubbing him a “tourism ambassador” for the country after he spurred foreigners to visit Thailand via Twitter in November last year…

“It’s a beautiful, interesting, exciting place. The people are warm and welcoming. If you have been locked down, isolated, quarantined etc TRAVEL IS BACK.”

Netizens expect that Crowe might ask a Bangkok governor candidate about Bangkok’s haphazard electrical wires, in relation to another of his popular tweets. In October last year, Crowe posted a picture of some messy electrical wires in Bangkok with the caption “Bangkok dreaming…”

Thais thought the tweet was hilarious, and the picture sparked a discussion about the problem of dangerous electrical wires in Thailand. Shortly after the Tweet was published, Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha called for electrical and communication lines to be better organised and be put underground.

Six months later – to no one’s surprise – electrical wires are still tangled above Bangkok’s streets. Although unorganised electrical wires contribute to Bangkok’s unique character, they do sometimes set on fire or fall down, risking public safety and causing power cuts, so they could be a hot topic at the discussion on Thursday.

Foreigners cannot vote in the upcoming Bangkok elections. To be eligible to vote, you must be Thai and either born in Bangkok or own a property in Bangkok.

SOURCE: Ch7

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Boddown
    2022-05-18 09:39
    Just another publicity stunt for rich people who don't understand normal life
    image
    IneptoCracy
    2022-05-18 15:50
    I sense a new motto for the TAT and powers that be here..."We major in Elections".
    image
    Fanta
    2022-05-18 16:13
    A tourist knows what Bangkok needs and what can be achieved inside the current framework. Ridiculous.
    image
    Scribble
    2022-05-19 18:15
    I wonder if one of these foreign celebrities will ask why foreigners who live in Bangkok don't get a vote. Not that I would bother anyway.
    image
    Fanta
    2022-05-19 20:17
    Phongsa Choonaem will never make it. Far too honest and realistic. We will use advanced technology, a “super computer,” to predict when the Chaophraya will flood, so we can be well prepared. This will be the most helpful way to…
    Avatar

    Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University.

    image

    Follow Thaiger by email:

    Bangkok1 hour ago

    UPDATE: Bangkok governor candidates answer Russell Crowe’s questions on TV
    Thailand3 hours ago

    Thai man injured in turbulence demands airline to take responsibility
    Thailand3 hours ago

    Thailand News Today | Nok Air’s latest investment failure is costing the airline millions
    Sponsored12 hours ago

    Make your dream vacation at these 5 grandest luxury villas in Phuket
    image
    Travel3 hours ago

    When are the holidays in Thailand, and what do they mean?
    Phuket4 hours ago

    As travel opens, Phuket officials gather to fight drug problem
    Thailand4 hours ago

    Canadian man arrested for stealing traffic barriers in Chiang Mai
    image
    Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
    Create an Account
    Thailand4 hours ago

    Wife dies, husband in coma after eating poisonous mushrooms in northeast Thailand
    Thailand4 hours ago

    Thailand’s health officials say flu shots available for 36% of ‘vulnerable’ people
    Thailand5 hours ago

    Unconscious 75 year old woman survives floating 500 metres along a river
    Bangkok5 hours ago

    Monitor lizard stuck in water pump causes flood in Bangkok
    Thailand5 hours ago

    Thai-Chinese gang arrested for dating app scam at Chiang Mai’s luxury resort
    Chon Buri6 hours ago

    Russian woman assaulted in Chon Buri
    Thailand7 hours ago

    Thai PM looks for Field of Dreams reaction on the back of new medical tourism hub
    Chon Buri7 hours ago

    Chon Buri man allegedly attacks neighbour for asking about parcel
    Politics7 hours ago

    Leaders of smaller Thai parties want to legalise online casinos
    Thailand8 months ago

    Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
    Phuket1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
    Tourism1 year ago

    In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

    Trending