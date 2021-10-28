Bangkok
Private sector expresses fear over Covid surge if alcohol ban lifted in Bangkok
Some members of the private sector have expressed concern about a spike in Bangkok’s infections if the alcohol ban is lifted from December, as planned. According to a Bangkok Post report, the TAT is expecting 300,000 visitors to Bangkok during the last 2 months of the year. This has prompted some to voice concern about the Covid-19 risks, particularly if restaurants can once again sell alcohol and if entertainment venues can re-open.
The matter was raised at an online meeting chaired by Bangkok governor, Aswin Kwanmuang, during which officials discussed Thailand’s November 1 re-opening to vaccinated tourists from 46 approved countries. Sanan Angubolkul from the Thai Chamber of Commerce pointed out that TCC members have voiced concern that a resumption in alcohol sales from December could cause a surge in Covid-19 infections.
Officials have responded to the concerns by agreeing that precautions will be put in place prior to any lifting of the alcohol ban. The Bangkok Post reports that one proposal was to initially only allow the sale of alcohol at businesses with the SHA Plus accreditation.
The TAT and other officials are also trying to allay fears that re-opening to international tourists will prompt a spike in infections. At the meeting, they pointed out that foreign arrivals will be required to book hotels that have partnered with hospitals for Covid-19 testing. This means that if they test positive, they can be transferred to the hospital immediately. Officials are also creating so-called “swab hubs” near airports, where tourists can be tested without creating congestion at airports.
Meanwhile, the vaccine rollout is gathering pace in Bangkok, with everyone registered as living in the capital having now received at least 1 dose. 75.5% have received both doses and this is expected to rise to 80% in the next few days.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Foreign teenage boy falls to his death from 14th floor condo
Thai Travel Bubble, Condo reforms for foreigners, Lab grown coffee | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 119
Finnair launches nonstop flights from Stockholm to Phuket
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thai PM expected to embark on first overseas trip since start of pandemic
Tourism minister confident new Thailand Pass system will increase visitor numbers
Entry requirements for international arrivals starting November 1
Control measures set to reduce pollution in Bangkok from vehicle emissions
Senior hotels association member says NYE stars will boost Phuket tourism
Thursday Covid Update: 9,658 new cases and 84 deaths
Private sector expresses fear over Covid surge if alcohol ban lifted in Bangkok
Tourism operators urge government to agree travel bubbles
Alcohol ban predicted to damage Thailand’s reopening, reputation
Woman who cut safety rope of workers offers feeble excuse
Thailand News Today | Dirty gloves probe, Bocelli & Lisa, ASEAN fallout | October 27
Police seize Covid-19 antiviral drugs allegedly stolen by hospital manager
46 countries permitted to enter Thailand from November 1
46 countries permitted to travel to Thailand from November 1, and quarantine details
Thailand reopening roundup: What happens November 1
US man arrested for bank fraud 1 day before statute of limitation
Government under pressure to lift alcohol ban, allow nightlife to resume
Ministry of Foreign Affairs sings praises of Thailand Pass
Foreign airlines give up 80% of their slots at Thailand’s airports amid uncertainty of next 5 months
Thailand Pass website launching, accepted from November 2
Government outlines 3 entry schemes for international travellers from November
Tourism Minister proposes reopening entertainment venues November 1
Full details on the 3 ways to travel to Thailand from November 1
Court rules “Jo Ferrari” suspect died of deliberate suffocation
Thailand’s focus on wealthy tourists won’t benefit small business
Thailand’s bars and beach parties remain strictly closed (cough)
Bangkok’s 2 airports prepared to welcome international travellers
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Government under pressure to lift alcohol ban, allow nightlife to resume
- Business3 days ago
Foreign airlines give up 80% of their slots at Thailand’s airports amid uncertainty of next 5 months
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
Top 5 Car Rental Companies In Thailand
- Koh Samui4 days ago
Thailand’s bars and beach parties remain strictly closed (cough)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai PM defends plan to spend 100 million baht on New Year’s Eve celebrities
- Drugs23 hours ago
Police arrest British man in Koh Samui for marijuana
- Thailand4 days ago
Tourism calls for Russia and India to be added to safe list
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai government presents actor Russell Crowe with “thank you” gift basket
Recent comments: