Connect with us

Bangkok

Private sector expresses fear over Covid surge if alcohol ban lifted in Bangkok

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/crowderchrome

Some members of the private sector have expressed concern about a spike in Bangkok’s infections if the alcohol ban is lifted from December, as planned. According to a Bangkok Post report, the TAT is expecting 300,000 visitors to Bangkok during the last 2 months of the year. This has prompted some to voice concern about the Covid-19 risks, particularly if restaurants can once again sell alcohol and if entertainment venues can re-open.

The matter was raised at an online meeting chaired by Bangkok governor, Aswin Kwanmuang, during which officials discussed Thailand’s November 1 re-opening to vaccinated tourists from 46 approved countries. Sanan Angubolkul from the Thai Chamber of Commerce pointed out that TCC members have voiced concern that a resumption in alcohol sales from December could cause a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Officials have responded to the concerns by agreeing that precautions will be put in place prior to any lifting of the alcohol ban. The Bangkok Post reports that one proposal was to initially only allow the sale of alcohol at businesses with the SHA Plus accreditation.

The TAT and other officials are also trying to allay fears that re-opening to international tourists will prompt a spike in infections. At the meeting, they pointed out that foreign arrivals will be required to book hotels that have partnered with hospitals for Covid-19 testing. This means that if they test positive, they can be transferred to the hospital immediately. Officials are also creating so-called “swab hubs” near airports, where tourists can be tested without creating congestion at airports.

Meanwhile, the vaccine rollout is gathering pace in Bangkok, with everyone registered as living in the capital having now received at least 1 dose. 75.5% have received both doses and this is expected to rise to 80% in the next few days.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Pi_Tim
2021-10-28 10:14
Well, they have a pretty good pilot / test site in Phuket now ... are the cases picking up ??
image
Pompies
2021-10-28 10:22
You can ride in crowded trains, planes & buses as well as shopping in crowded supermarkets, fresh markets, convenience stores and yet the public are not concerned. So why can restricted customer numbers and social distancing in bars & restaurants…
image
Bob20
2021-10-28 11:10
37 minutes ago, Pompies said: You can ride in crowded trains, planes & buses as well as shopping in crowded supermarkets, fresh markets, convenience stores and yet the public are not concerned. So why can restricted customer numbers and social…
image
Malc-Thai
2021-10-28 11:27
1 hour ago, Pompies said: "You can ride in crowded trains, planes & buses as well as shopping in crowded supermarkets, fresh markets, convenience stores" All of these above you wear masks... when you drink in bars you don't wear…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Pattaya15 mins ago

Foreign teenage boy falls to his death from 14th floor condo
Thailand25 mins ago

Thai Travel Bubble, Condo reforms for foreigners, Lab grown coffee | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 119
Tourism53 mins ago

Finnair launches nonstop flights from Stockholm to Phuket
Sponsored1 day ago

Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand55 mins ago

Thai PM expected to embark on first overseas trip since start of pandemic
Tourism1 hour ago

Tourism minister confident new Thailand Pass system will increase visitor numbers
Tourism2 hours ago

Entry requirements for international arrivals starting November 1
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pollution2 hours ago

Control measures set to reduce pollution in Bangkok from vehicle emissions
Phuket2 hours ago

Senior hotels association member says NYE stars will boost Phuket tourism
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 9,658 new cases and 84 deaths
Bangkok3 hours ago

Private sector expresses fear over Covid surge if alcohol ban lifted in Bangkok
Tourism3 hours ago

Tourism operators urge government to agree travel bubbles
Tourism17 hours ago

Alcohol ban predicted to damage Thailand’s reopening, reputation
Crime18 hours ago

Woman who cut safety rope of workers offers feeble excuse
Video18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Dirty gloves probe, Bocelli & Lisa, ASEAN fallout | October 27
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Police seize Covid-19 antiviral drugs allegedly stolen by hospital manager
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending