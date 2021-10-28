Thursday Covid Update: 9,658 new cases and 84 deaths

9,658 new Covid-19 cases and 84 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the CCSA. In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 8,526 recoveries. There are now 99,144 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

In the latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, the CCSA has recorded 1,856,110 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 218 were found in correctional facilities. Tens of thousands of inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for the virus over the past several months.

More information and provincial totals will be released this afternoon.

