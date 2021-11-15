Police say no live ammunition was used against protesters in Bangkok yesterday

Bangkok police denied reports that live ammunition was used against pro-democracy protesters during a clash yesterday evening where at least two protesters were shot. Doctors have not made any detailed statements on the injuries, but police say only rubber bullets were fired at protesters. Officers say they are still investigating the incident.

Yesterday evening, a large rally of Thai activists including the members of the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration, Thalu Fah, Democracy Restoration Group and the Ratsadon movement had gathered at Democracy Monument to march to the German Embassy via Pathumwan intersection to protest the Constitutional Court’s ruling against pro-democracy leaders Arnon Nampa, Panupong “Mike” Jadnok and Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul. The Court had ruled that the activist leaders were advocating for the overthrow of the government and the monarchy, and had ordered them to cease all action against the kingdom and state.

“We only want to reform the monarchy, we do not want to abolish it”, quoted one protester to Khaosod English during a live broadcast on Facebook.

The court stated that Panusaya’s 10-point monarchy reform program, which he read last year, was intended to topple Thailand’s constitutional monarchy. The demonstrators claim that the verdict will restore absolute monarchy.

During a press briefing today, Police Major General Jirasan Kaewsaeng-ek stated that the protesters attempted to break through police barriers at the Chalerm Phao crossroads and threw objects at officers, injuring two of them.

“Rubber bullets were fired” as the demonstrators began throwing bombs in front of the Police General Hospitals’ Forensic Institute, according to the deputy Metropolitan Police head, injuring two demonstrators in the altercation. Following the demonstrators’ success to submit their letters to the German Embassy, multiple bombs were detonated at the Wireless Road intersection, injuring one more person, according to Jirasan.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand