PM Prayut Chan-o-cha orders two agencies to lead crackdown on call-centre scams

Following escalating public complaints that many Thais have fallen victim to phone scams that steal either money or personal information, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has assigned two government agencies to lead integrated operations to crack down on scammers and bring them to justice.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Trisulee Trisaranakul, the Digital Economy and Society Ministry and the Royal Thai Police are now tasked with cracking down on call-centre scams as cases have been growing recently, citing all scammers must be prosecuted under all relevant laws with no exceptions. She warned that government officials who work with scammers or allow them to operate will also face criminal charges as well as disciplinary action.

“The ministry and the police are under orders to integrate efforts with other government agencies concerned to speed up the action and prevent more damage to the people.”

The prime minister also directed that all government agencies involved must establish channels for citizens to report potential scams to authorities and involve the public in their investigations.

Public awareness programs are also instructed to be launched so that people are aware of scammers’ methods and don’t fall prey to them as they come in a variety of disguises; some pose as logistics staff members, while others impersonate police officers, judicial officials, or bank staff, according to the spokesperson.

She added that some scammers have exploited IP technology to make false calls that appear to come from another country, and young people should keep an eye on their parents or grandparents to make sure they don’t fall into their scams.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand