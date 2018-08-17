Observations of a working expat couple, and their 9.5 kilogram cat ‘George’

Bangkok
All expats have a story of how they ended up in the Land of Smiles. Few are just ‘I got a job here’. It usually happens the other way around where people visit Thailand and find a reason to stay. John Read, writing for the Financial Times, and his husband German, have lived and worked in many of the world’s cities and hot-spots but currently live in the Big Mango with their own take on ‘nouveau expat’ life…
“We both like hot weather, and were happy to push our winter clothes to the back of the closet. In the “cold” season (December to January) Thais melodramatically put on scarves, hats and down jackets, but the temperature rarely falls below 20C — nicer than cold, rainy Jerusalem, where it can dip below zero.”
In this case the pair have settled into life in Bangkok working as foreign correspondents, along with their 9.5 kilogram cat ‘George’. Having lived around the world they say they’re always evaluating their new homes rated on the climate, food and social life.
“Bangkok delivers on all three counts. It has 8m people and can accurately call itself a world city. It pulls in foreigners from the region and overseas, whether Burmese builders, Australian restaurateurs or “ladyboys” from the Philippines who work at the clubs off Silom Road (fluent English is a plus when impersonating Beyoncé or Britney Spears). We have made more friends and acquaintances here in less than a year than we did in Jerusalem in nearly five.”
Read about their adventures and observations of life in Bangkok, ‘Building a new life in Bangkok, Thailand’s world city’ courtesy of Financial Times, HERE.
DSI crackdown on foreigners using Thai nominees: Law firm raided in Bangkok, Phuket and Samui
Four offices of the same investment advisory firm have been raided in Bangkok, Phuket and Samui. Coordinated raids on the offices of what appears to be a single advisory firm were conducted by the DSI (Department of Special Investigations), police and Board of Investment representatives.
Pictures showed that the company is DFDL Thailand Legal and Tax.
This company offers “investment advisory expertise”.
The raids were conducted in relation to the use of foreingers using Thai nominees to allow matters like land purchase and the operation of businesses restricted under the Foreign Business Act.
Nominees have increasingly been used to circumvent the laws on foreigners owning land in Thailand and other business related matters.
Two raids took place in Phuket (offices in Cherng Talay) and two other raids at a branch in Koh Samui and the Head Office of the company in Sathorn, Bangkok. The Manager told investigators that the business of the company is involved in purchases amounting to 2 billion baht.
One of the men facing questions over the use of nominees and financial fraud at the Phuket head office in Thalang is Piyasiri Wattanavrangkul.
SOURCE: News 1 Live
Fix Bangkok’s traffic within 3 months – Thai PM
Thai PM Prayut has instructed police stations to help with efforts to ease Bangkok’s severe road congestion problems within three months. The PM says that relevant technology must be adopted to help control and manage traffic flow, especially during peak hours.
“The government can’t deny the responsibility of easing traffic problems.”
He was speaking during a visit to the Traffic Police Division’s integrated traffic control centre. During the visit, General Prayut said that from now on all police stations in Bangkok will have to follow instructions from the traffic-control centre, in a move to ease traffic problems around the capital.
He said technology could be adopted to get real-time traffic data for the city’s entire network of roads, rails and waterways. Using up-to-date technology would provide better and more accurate traffic updates compared to just humans watching monitors.
He also suggested that help should be sought from university researchers about the use of technology in analysing traffic conditions and easing traffic flow. The PM said this effort to ease traffic congestion should yield a positive result within three months and has threatened to take disciplinary action against any police station found to have been negligent.
He said all related state agencies should work together closely and seriously, in a united manner, to help ease the traffic problem. He cited the Metropolitan Police, Expressway and Rapid Transit Authority, State Railway of Thailand |and Bangkok Mass Transit Authority, among others.
Prayut has also instructed national police chief, General Chaktip Chaijinda, to ensure that motorcades of his Cabinet members do not affect the already congested traffic. His instruction came after Bangkok commuters complained about frequent motorcades led by police motorcycles during rush hour.
Also yesterday, the PM and his entourage rode the Skytrain from National Stadium station to Bang Wa, on the Thon Buri side of the city. Telling reporters that this was his first commuter-train ride in 10 years, the premier also took time to talk to some passengers, including foreign tourists.
At Bang Wa station, the PM was briefed by Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang and other Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) executives about the expanding network of “wheels, rails and boats” for commuters.
So mark November 16 in your calendar as the day when Bangkok’s traffic woes will be over, just in time for the high season.
SOURCE: The Nation
BKK Taxi driver fined 2,000 baht for watching porn whilst driving
PHOTOS: The Nation
Yesterday a passenger filed an official complaint with the land office saying that a taxi driver was acting inappropriately by watching ‘porn’ whilst he was driving and taking his shirt off (which was a football shirt and not a proper uniform).
Today, the taxi driver was fined 2,000 baht for watching a video disc and dressing improperly while transporting the passenger.
Wirat Promthai reported himself to the Land Transport Department at 10am this morning after a female passenger filed a complaint with the department against him.
The passenger alleged that Wirat had watched a pornographic movie and had also removed his shirt in a suspicious gesture. After Wirat reported to the department, inspection division head Sukree Jaruphum, took him to check whether he had porn video discs in his car. (The rumour that they spent three hours inspecting the discs is untrue)
The driver told Sukree that he had not watched pornography but rather a legal erotic movie ‘Mae Bia’ which had been screened in theatres.
Wirat said he was about to finish driving for the day and had taken off his blue shirt and left it on the back seat while he watched the movie.
The movie was not pornography, he insisted, explaining that he had bought it just two days prior to the event. Wirat said that when the female passenger waved him to stop, he hesitated to pick her up but feared a complaint if he rejected a passenger.
He says he did not intend to do anything illegal as he loves driving taxi and he had been in the job for 15 years. Sukree said the taxi driver came to meet the officials as summoned and has a clean record. The driver was fined 1,000 baht for dressing improperly and another 1,000 baht for causing nuisance to a passenger.
STORY: The Nation
