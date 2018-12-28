Subscribe to The Thaiger

Bangkok

NACC wearing backlash on social media over Prawit luxury watch case

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 min ago

on

NACC wearing backlash on social media over Prawit luxury watch case

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is finding itself in the hot seat after it cleared Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon of wrongdoing in the luxury watch scandal, ruling by a majority vote that he did not make a false asset declaration.

The Bangkok Post reports that the NACC secretary-general Worawit Sookboon said the commission ruled 5:3 there were no grounds to accusations that the deputy premier falsely declared his wealth when he did not include 22 luxury watches and rings in his list of assets.

Mana Nimitmongkol, secretary-general of the Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand, said the NACC failed to show transparency in investigating the case.

Read the rest of the Bangkok Post story HERE.



The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Bangkok

Samut Prakan karaoke bar raided, under-age sex workers rounded up

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 28, 2018

By

Samut Prakan karaoke bar raided, under-age sex workers rounded up

FILE PHOTO

Nine alleged sex workers, including two 16 year old and four 17 year olds, have been rounded up at a karaoke bar in Samut Prakan’s Bang Sao Thong district, south of Bangkok.

Administrative officials raided the bar after an anti-human trafficking non-governmental organisation complained that the bar might have been providing underage prostitution services.

Last night’s 8.30pm raid also led to the arrest of bar owners 42 year old Jariya Phusua and 46 year old Mongkolchai Pornrattanakul for operating without a proper licence. Officials have also passed their files to the police to investigate if the couple should also charged with human trafficking.

The under-age girls were separated and sent for protection and rehabilitation under the wing of the Social Development and Human Security Ministry.

SOURCE: The Nation

Bangkok

Maravilloso. Taco Bell is coming to Bangkok, but we have options

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

December 26, 2018

By

Maravilloso. Taco Bell is coming to Bangkok, but we have options

PHOTOS: BK-Asia, Taco Bell

A media release says that Taco Bell is opening its first Thailand location on the first floor of Mercuryville mall in central Bangkok. Partnering with Siam Taco Company, part of TTA (Thoresen Thai Agencies) they bring the Mexican-inspired cuisine to the big mango in early 2019.

Although we are all waiting on the edge of our seats for the opening of Taco Bell there are other options available, some would say even better. We haven’t even told you about their results of weeks of in-market researching of the ‘Kickin’ Chicken Taco’, a specialty item developed specifically for the Thai market. No matter, you’ll be able to test drive it for yourself soon.

We believe there are better ways to indulge your Mexican desires, so here we propose three options to fulfill your taco cravings in Bangkok:

The Missing Burro

Maravilloso. Taco Bell is coming to Bangkok, but we have options | News by The Thaiger

Two Mexican brothers have been making a name for themselves with their authentic Mexican cuisine, maybe its time you find out why.

El Mariachi

Maravilloso. Taco Bell is coming to Bangkok, but we have options | News by The Thaiger

It’s all about the tortillas right? Well here they are made in house every step of the way, a husband and wife team are leaving their mark in On Nut’s Habito Mall.

La Monita

Maravilloso. Taco Bell is coming to Bangkok, but we have options | News by The Thaiger

It’s late, you just finished work, where do you get tacos and a beer? La Monita. They also make their tortillas in house, so go, hurry.

Buen Provecho.

SOURCE: The Nation

Bangkok

2 Year old Burmese boy found too late

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

December 26, 2018

By

2 Year old Burmese boy found too late

Photo: Bangkok Post

After 9 days of searching, a missing 2 year old Burmese boy has been found dead in a sugar can field in the U Thong district, Suphan Buri, north-west of Bangkok. Yesterday the Suphan Buri Governor ordered some 700 rescuers to meticulously search the plantation for any signs of the boy.

The body was found around 4.30 pm yesterday about 5 kilometres from where he went missing. The body was taken for an autopsy although the boy is believed to have died from exhaustion, dehydration and malnutrition.

Missing since December 17, Saui Piew, son of migrant workers from Myanmar, went out to play in the fields where his parents worked and was not seen again. Four elephants, hundreds of volunteer rescue workers, police and soldiers were involved in the search of the 80-acre field with around 2 metre high sugarcane plants.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

