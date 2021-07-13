More than 1,000 people file damage complaints related to Samut Prakan chemical fire

More than 1,000 residents in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phili district have filed damage complaints relating to the Ming Dih Chemical Company explosion and massive fire last week which took more than 24 hours to control. Helicopters were deployed to spray fire retardant foam. Residents within a 5 kilometre radius were told to evacuate. Toxic black smoke billowing from the chemical fire could be seen from Bangkok. A young volunteer firefighter died. Dozens were injured.

Bang Kaew police station has set up an investigation team to look into the complaints filed by 1,266 people from July 5 to 11. Bang Kaew police chief Mongkol Onkaew says there are more damage complaints than expected. The police chief says damages to homes and other residential property, including 138 cars and 12 motorcycles, is estimated to be around 432 million baht.

The chemical company, which produces plastic foam and pellets, will need to rebuild the factory in an industrial zone if it wants to continue operations in Thailand.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

