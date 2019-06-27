Military escort motorcycle rider smashes into Bangkok taxi – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Military escort motorcycle rider smashes into Bangkok taxi – VIDEO
The shocking moment when a military officer on motorbike, escorting a high-ranking Army official travelling in a black Mercedes, collided into a Bangkok taxi, at 1.22pm yesterday. He was an officer with the Military Police.
The Toyota taxi with Bangkok plates was making a right hand turn into the Khet Pom Prap Sattru Phai centre in central Bangkok.
The injured officer was attended to initially by the occupants of the Mercedes riding behind including the dignitary riding in the back, then volunteers from the Ruam Katanyu rescue foundation, before he was taken to a local hospital.
The male taxi driver, who eventually emerged from his damaged taxi, is being questioned by police.
Good news, the man only received minor injuries and headed home after treatment.
SOURCE: Sanook
Bangkok
Initial investigation into deadly Bangkok motorcycle taxi brawl
PHTOTO: Naew Na
There were 127 people involved with 58 people leading the fighting. 19 people are in custody, many injured and one death. That’s the bottomline after initial police investigations were announced following June 15’s bloody brawl between two rival motorcycle taxi gangs in Bangkok.
Innocent bystander, 20 year old Weerawat Pheungkrut, a courier with Kerry Express, was killed when a bullet struck him in the left eyebrow at the height of the violence.
Pol Lt-Gen Sutthipong Wongpin announced the progress of investigations into the hour-long violence between riders from Udomsuk 1 and Udomsuk 2 in Soi 103 in the Bang Na police jurisdiction.
Confiscated at the time were a knife, .45 gun, and 31 rubber batons. He also said the police had used CCTV and video clips from multiple locations to help identify the key protagonists and sort out the course of events. They perpetrators will face charges of premeditated murder, conspiracy, weapons charges and assault. He announced that police were satisfied the ring leaders and key perpetrators were now in custody pending further legal action.
Violence broke out after ‘win’ riders from the Udomsuk 1 gang had been forced to pay 3,500 baht to join the rank in addition to a 3,000 baht monthly fee. Meanwhile, Udomsuk 2 riders weren’t required to pay anything and their site was in a preferential site with more customers.
SOURCE: Naew Na
Bangkok
Tougher laws and bigger fines for taxi drivers who reject passengers
Mai dai! Taxi drivers who say ‘no’ to passengers will soon be liable to a fine of 5,000 baht. That’s up from 2,000 baht. Taxi drivers, especially in Bangkok, are notorious for rejecting fares when the passenger’s travel plans doesn’t suit the driver’s, especially at times near the change of shifts.
The owner of the taxi will now face a fine not exceeding 5,000 baht under a new bill currently being drafted by the Land Transport Department.
Thanee Suebruek, the Land Transport deputy director-general, says that the problem of taxi drivers rejecting passengers accounts for the highest number of complaints filed by passengers.
“Taxi drivers rejecting passengers may indicate that the maximum fine of 2,000 baht under the existing law is too lenient, hence the move to increase the fine to 5,000 baht.”
“The increased fine will be on a par with fines for other public transport rule infringements.”
Mr. Thanee says the new fines will also empower land transport officials to suspend the license of a taxi driver, who rejects passengers, for between 15-30 days, subject him to a 3 hour lecture on driving etiquette and, if the malpractice is repeated, the driver could have his license suspended from 3-6 months or even revoked.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Bangkok
Suvarnabhumi’s ‘fast track’ scam exposed – AoT crackdown on Thailand’s biggest airport
After allegations of massive fraud in the use of Thailand’s largest airport’s Premium Lanes at immigration, Airports of Thailand (AoT) are cracking down on the use of the so-called ‘fast lanes’ and the hawkers profiting from the reselling of the service.
Only first and business class passengers, plus passengers with special needs, will be permitted to use the Premium Lane services at Suvarnabhumi International Airport from July 1, according to Manager Online.
The story describes the system as a “major scam” and was netting alleged “airport mafia” amounts totalling millions of baht. The Fast track tickets were also being hawked online on a number of sites checked by The Thaiger today (below).
The so-called ‘Fast Track’ tickets, sold by Thai Immigration and handled by a company called VFS Global Group, were getting into the hands of tour groups and other people on-selling the tickets with huge mark-ups.
Airports of Thailand’s Sutheerawat Suwannawat says that his personnel will be keeping an eye on the use of the Airport’s Premium Lanes from July 1 saying that only first and business class passengers and other passengers with special needs will be able to access the fast track lanes from then on. It’s also expected that expats on the Elite Visa program will still be able to access premium services at Immigration.
Tickets were being sold to unsuspecting passengers for upwards of 1,000 baht.
SOURCE: Manager Online
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
2019 Dengue cases soar as Thailand enters monsoon season
Two Pattaya pubs raided, 155 arrested over drug use
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
13 students injured in minivan/pickup collision in Chachoengsao – VIDEO
Initial investigation into deadly Bangkok motorcycle taxi brawl
Somkid blames sluggish formation of Thai government for GDP downgrading
Constitutional Court orders investigation of 32 MPs in media share row
Electricity mains upgraded in Pa Klok, Phuket
Lost and found: 5.4 million meth pills and ‘ice’ discovered in Chiang Mai cave
Military escort motorcycle rider smashes into Bangkok taxi – VIDEO
Trying to find a pulse in Thailand’s economic health
Thailand’s prostitution laws out of step with reality
16,467 kilograms of drugs destroyed on International Day against Drug Abuse
Beach vendor nabbed after stealing from Pattaya tourist
Thai car manufacturers upbeat about sales
Thai government announces hotel license amnesty
SURVEY – Do the Tourism Authority of Thailand invent their statistics?
Phuket’s tourist evolution – Diversity is the best option Part 2
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
Trending
-
Thailand2 days ago
Banned. Thai airports cracking down what you can take on board
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Suvarnabhumi’s ‘fast track’ scam exposed – AoT crackdown on Thailand’s biggest airport
-
Thailand5 hours ago
Thailand’s prostitution laws out of step with reality
-
Crime2 days ago
Police raid Soi 6 bar in Pattaya, undercover prostitution and underage sex
-
Phuket3 days ago
Swiss driver faces charges after motorcyclist dies in Rawai
-
Pattaya1 day ago
Retribution: Pattaya police chief transferred, foreign bar owners deported
-
Crime2 days ago
49 year old Israeli, deported after dismembering wife in Bangkok, arrested in eastern Thailand
-
Phuket1 day ago
Phuket in the Top Ten list of Best Places to Visit