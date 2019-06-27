Military escort motorcycle rider smashes into Bangkok taxi – VIDEO | The Thaiger

The shocking moment when a military officer on motorbike, escorting a high-ranking Army official travelling in a black Mercedes, collided into a Bangkok taxi, at 1.22pm yesterday. He was an officer with the Military Police.

The Toyota taxi with Bangkok plates was making a right hand turn into the Khet Pom Prap Sattru Phai centre in central Bangkok.

The injured officer was attended to initially by the occupants of the Mercedes riding behind including the dignitary riding in the back, then volunteers from the Ruam Katanyu rescue foundation, before he was taken to a local hospital.

The male taxi driver, who eventually emerged from his damaged taxi, is being questioned by police.

Good news, the man only received minor injuries and headed home after treatment.

SOURCE: Sanook