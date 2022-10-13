King Rama IX statue to be unveiled in Chalerm Phrakiat Park

Their Majesties the King and Queen are to oversee the unveiling of a statue of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great at the new Chalerm Phrakiat Park in Bangkok’s Dusit district.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha invited attendees at the ceremony to an audience with Their Majesties during the ceremony.

Free shuttle buses will take participants for Covid-19 screenings and onto security checkpoints. Three temporary car parks have been designated, connecting to the bus service. The first bus will arrive at 8am and the last at 4pm.

Covid-19 screening areas include one at the headquarters of the Department of Highways and another at Rajavinit Mathayom School.

Four security checkpoints have been set up — one on Si Ayutthaya Road, another opposite Wat Benchamabophit temple, a third at Rajavinit Mathayom School, and a fourth at the Department of Highways HQ.

Food and beverages will be provided free of charge during the ceremony, which starts at 5pm.

Bangkok is looking forward to the opening of the new park which is expected to become a major landmark. In November last year, the Bureau of the Royal Household unveiled a virtual design for the park which is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. The park has many reminders of King Rama IX and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother for visitors to learn about their contributions to forest and water resource management.

The statue of King Rama IX is surrounded by a lake constructed in the shape of the Thai numeral for nine. The park’s design reflects sustainable water ideals promoted by King Rama IX. Designed as a forest park covering close to 500,000 square metres in the Dusit district, thousands of new trees will provide the capital with another much-needed “green lung” where people can get in touch with nature.

Shuttle bus routes

Royal Thai Army Club in Phaya Thai to Department of Highways HQ in Ratchathewi

National Stadium of Thailand to the DHHQ

Wong Wian Yai to Rajavinit Mathayom School in Dusit district

Sanam Luang to Rajavinit Mathayom School