Connect with us

Bangkok

King Rama IX statue to be unveiled in Chalerm Phrakiat Park

Published

 on 

Their Majesties the King and Queen are to oversee the unveiling of a statue of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great at the new Chalerm Phrakiat Park in Bangkok’s Dusit district.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha invited attendees at the ceremony to an audience with Their Majesties during the ceremony.

King Rama IX statue to be unveiled in Chalerm Phrakiat Park | News by Thaiger

Their Majesties the King and Queen will unveil a statue of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great at Chalerm Phrakiat Park.

Free shuttle buses will take participants for Covid-19 screenings and onto security checkpoints. Three temporary car parks have been designated, connecting to the bus service. The first bus will arrive at 8am and the last at 4pm.

Covid-19 screening areas include one at the headquarters of the Department of Highways and another at Rajavinit Mathayom School.

Four security checkpoints have been set up — one on Si Ayutthaya Road, another opposite Wat Benchamabophit temple, a third at Rajavinit Mathayom School, and a fourth at the Department of Highways HQ.

Food and beverages will be provided free of charge during the ceremony, which starts at 5pm.

King Rama IX statue to be unveiled in Chalerm Phrakiat Park | News by Thaiger

The park has many reminders of King Rama IX and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother.

Bangkok is looking forward to the opening of the new park which is expected to become a major landmark. In November last year, the Bureau of the Royal Household unveiled a virtual design for the park which is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. The park has many reminders of King Rama IX and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother for visitors to learn about their contributions to forest and water resource management.

The statue of King Rama IX is surrounded by a lake constructed in the shape of the Thai numeral for nine. The park’s design reflects sustainable water ideals promoted by King Rama IX. Designed as a forest park covering close to 500,000 square metres in the Dusit district, thousands of new trees will provide the capital with another much-needed “green lung” where people can get in touch with nature.

Shuttle bus routes

Royal Thai Army Club in Phaya Thai to Department of Highways HQ in Ratchathewi

National Stadium of Thailand to the DHHQ

Wong Wian Yai to Rajavinit Mathayom School in Dusit district

Sanam Luang to Rajavinit Mathayom School

King Rama IX statue to be unveiled in Chalerm Phrakiat Park | News by Thaiger

Water resources were always high on the late King’s agenda.

 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Ramanathan.P
2022-10-13 12:00
One of the Best Kings in the country who is worshipped by all. He will be in the hearts of Thai people for another century. 

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime3 mins ago

Mother of the daycare massacre killer says sorry
Transport1 hour ago

Cambodia’s first motorway Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville deemed a success
Bangkok2 hours ago

King Rama IX statue to be unveiled in Chalerm Phrakiat Park
Sponsored1 day ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Thailand2 hours ago

Drug Testing Police officers & Crackdown on Drugs in Thailand | GMT
Education2 hours ago

Thai university rankings slide, Singapore first in ASEAN
Tourism2 hours ago

Big fat fraud – bear-faced cheating in Alaskan wildlife poll
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Hot News3 hours ago

Chon Buri university dean and senior official charged with embezzlement
Hot News3 hours ago

Resistance Groups Report Heavy Myanmar Regime Losses
Thailand5 hours ago

Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
Technology14 hours ago

Coinbase tapped by Google for crypto payments
Tourism15 hours ago

Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse theme park opened today
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Covid vaccine for children 6 months to 4 years old
Crime18 hours ago

Possessing 5 methamphetamine pills might soon be considered drug dealing in Thailand
Drugs18 hours ago

Men with 1 meth pill arrested in Phuket’s zero-tolerance policy
Thailand18 hours ago

3,500 police officers in Chiang Mai take drug tests
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending