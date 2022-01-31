Kerry joins forces with Grab to introduce two new delivery services in Bangkok

Just in time for an influx of deliveries for Valentine’s Day, two delivery giants in Thailand joined forces to launch two new pick-up services in the Greater Bangkok area: instant pick-up and express pick-up. Kerry Express, the top delivery service in Thailand, and Grab Thailand have teamed up for the services. Items can be picked up by a Grab driver within 30 minutes for instant pick-up and parcel collection can be scheduled with a Grab driver every hour for express pick-up.

These new services will be trialled in the main Bangkok area for clients who have already packed their parcels and need them delivered right away by choosing the instant pick-up option on the Kerry Express app. According to Alex Ng, CEO of Kerry Express, many customers used a delivery service to ship items to Kerry Express stores in the past to avoid traffic and travel expenses, as well as time limitations.

“To fill this gap, Kerry Express developed door-to-door instant pick-up and express pick-up… By joining forces with Grab Thailand, whose strength lies in its driver base and fast deliveries, Kerry will be able to meet changing customer demands in a timely fashion.”

The CEO also added that the company expects the user base to grow from thousands to 100,000 from February onwards, and this collaboration takes advantage of the existing resources and does not incur any additional costs, thanks to the track record in cost management.

According to Alejandro Osorio, country head of Grab (Thailand), the agreement should shake up the business as the combination of Kerry’s nationwide network of service shops and Grab’s hundreds of thousands of drivers operating throughout the country should prove to be a game-changer.

“Grab believes these synergies for the instant parcel pick-up services in the greater Bangkok area will help create a better experience for Kerry’s customers, who will relish convenient and rapid service at an affordable price.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post