Huge Nike flagship store opens in Bangkok’s Siam Center

A massive Nike flagship store is now open in Bangkok’s Siam Center, with a ‘footprint’ spanning more than 836 square metres of prime retail space in the capital. Intended to showcase Nike’s innovation across multiple product categories, the store offers the brand’s first “Nike By You” in-store customisation service in Thailand.

Retailers are now pulling out all stops to lure you back to their stores. The rise on online retail is having a massive effect on retail traffic – the Covid-19 pandemic isn’t helping either. But Valiram, the Southeast Asian luxury and lifestyle retail specialist, who have opened the store are defying the trend and invested in a stunning shop-front in one of Bangkok’s more sophisticated shopping precincts.

According to the director of Nike stores for Southeast Asia & India…

“Nike Bangkok at Siam Center exists to offer everyone the ability to make sport a daily habit, ensuring they are inspired and committed to staying active. The top Nike offerings have been carefully curated for this community, and the store has been conceptualised with multiple touch points for a fully immersive and seamless Nike experience that is truly personalised and unique.”

Services like head-to-toe apparel fitting and footwear trial are offered to provide consumers opportunities to deepen their connection with the brand and select products suited to their needs. Customers can also book one-on-one sessions with running experts and styling specialists.

Valiram describes the new store as a “truly unique and immersive experience that pushes the boundaries of retail, empowering consumers to engage with Nike products in new ways.”

“Creating a world-class retail environment is a Valiram hallmark and the opening of Nike Bangkok at Siam Center in partnership with Nike reaffirms that.”

SOURCES: thaivisa | insideretail