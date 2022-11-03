Connect with us

Bangkok

Grab delivery drivers protest in Bangkok, Thailand

Published

 on 

Around 800 Grab delivery drivers in green jackets gathered in Bangkok today to protest new policies implemented by the company which they say have significantly reduced their income. The protesters started outside Central World and later moved to Grab’s head office, completely blocking traffic on Phetchaburi Road.

Recently, Grab introduced a “zoning system” which forces drivers to book a time slot and an area to work in before starting their shift. It has led to an amass of drivers competing for shifts and means the drivers can no longer work when they want to, which was once an employee benefit the company took pride in.

Since the pandemic, the company has relentlessly employed drivers, and now there is not quite enough work to go around. With the new zoning system, drivers can’t make any money at all if the slots are booked up.

The protestors have three demands: 1) cancel the zoning system, 2) get rid of multiple orders per ride and 3) reinstate the previous delivery fee after it was reduced by 2-4 baht per ride.

Drivers moved from CentralWorld in Ratchaprasong and started to assemble outside Grab’s headquarters at around 10am, shutting down traffic on the busy Phetchaburi Road. The drivers said they would let traffic back through once Grab’s senior executives had come out to speak to them.

At 2pm, Grab management still didn’t show themselves, and police asked the drivers to let three lanes of traffic through. The drivers agreed. At 3pm, a Grab representative came outside and asked for 15 more days to consider the driver’s requests.

Infuriated, the Grab drivers stormed the road and shut down all six lanes again.

Around 4pm, police asked the drivers to make way for three lanes of traffic once more. The protest is ongoing.

Grab Thailand has issued a statement saying they will respond to the driver’s concerns within 14 days.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World2 mins ago

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shot in assassination attempt
Bangkok1 hour ago

Grab delivery drivers protest in Bangkok, Thailand
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | Aussie surf star dies in Pattaya motorcycle crash
Sponsored9 hours ago

How to spend your day at Andamanda Waterpark Phuket
Thailand1 hour ago

Motorcycle rider takes a nap in the middle of a main road
Songkhla1 hour ago

Biologist warns that upcoming Songkhla Lake Bridge construction will hurt dolphins
Crime2 hours ago

Activist charged with assault and child exploitation
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Crazed drug addict buries unconscious victim alive
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai man narrowly survives bite from his pet monocled cobra
Tourism2 hours ago

Inaugural flight from Uzbekistan arrives in Phuket
Road deaths3 hours ago

Lucky escape for children after pickup crashes into school bus, driver dies
Bangkok3 hours ago

Actor Ravi Patel to star in film set in Bangkok
Pattaya3 hours ago

Prisoner fakes his own death to escape cell in Pattaya, Thailand
Events3 hours ago

Two misses make a hit – a marriage made in Phuket
Thailand4 hours ago

Truck passenger throws firecrackers at other cars
Laos4 hours ago

Starbucks makes its Laos debut with unique local touches
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending