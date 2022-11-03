Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shot in assassination attempt

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been shot in the foot during a suspected assassination attempt.

Khan is said not to be in any immediate danger.

Shots were fired near Khan’s convoy Thursday, just as the former PM was about to address party workers in Wazirabad, Gujranwala in the country’s east. Khan has been at the head of a march on Islamabad to demand new elections.

Elected in 2018, Khan’s time in charge spanned the worst of the COVID crisis. His stay in office was fraught was accusations of corruption. On 10 April, a no-confidence vote ousted Khan from office, making him the first prime minister in Pakistan’s history to be removed from office by a vote.

Khan played international cricket until 1992. He was Pakistani captain intermittently between 1982 and 1992, and won the 1992 Cricket World Cup. Considered one of cricket’s greatest all-rounders, Khan scored 3,807 runs and took 362 wickets in Test cricket.