Connect with us

Crime

Music teacher in Bangkok arrested for allegedly molesting young schoolboys

Avatar

Published

 on 

Bangkok police say they have arrested a male music teacher over allegedly molesting young schoolboys. The man’s surname was only released as being Montree. The 51 year old teacher works at a well-known school in Bang Khae district, outside a housing estate in the Lak Song area in Bangkok’s metro. Police say he is accused of sexually abusing 3 boys, aged 8-11, in which he taught. They say some of those boys he taught for more than 3 years.

The children say the abuse occurred in the washrooms and music rooms of the school. Police say the man was taken to the police department for questioning and are currently investigating his mobile phone to see if any videos were taken of the lewd activities. Police have charged Montree with sexual abuse of schoolboys under the age of 13 years old, and committing lewd acts on minors. The music teacher allegedly admitted to kissing and caressing the boys, but nothing more. The current charges, however, carry a punishment of up to life in prison, with police requesting Montree’s bail to be denied.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Pattaya55 mins ago

Bangkok Hospital Pattaya giving expats free Pfizer vaccines
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand corruption, Mixed vaccines, Delusions, The muppets | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 42
Technology1 hour ago

Facebook plans a name change and rebrand to a metaverse.
Sponsored4 months ago

Take a trip through Thailand with Sixt Rent a Car

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Covid-19 Wednesday: 79 deaths, infections below 9,000
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Bangkok authorities and hotels prepare for returning travellers
Weather4 hours ago

Korat’s largest hospital now flooded
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok4 hours ago

GPO selling ATKs at 40 baht at 8 centres and online
Crime4 hours ago

Music teacher in Bangkok arrested for allegedly molesting young schoolboys
Thailand5 hours ago

Refund for Fraud victims, Retirement visa changes, Flood warnings | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 113
Technology5 hours ago

Digital literacy a must for bank card holders after recent cyber fraud incident
Bangkok5 hours ago

93 arrested for alcohol in restaurant across from police station
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | Requirement for health insurance policy for O-A visa | October 20
South6 hours ago

Senior health official says South must move to Pfizer only to tackle Covid-19 outbreak
Expats6 hours ago

Thailand requires 3 million baht insurance for ‘retirement’ visas
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

70% of Bangkok residents fully vaccinated as capital prepares for re-opening
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending