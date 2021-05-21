Covid UPDATE Friday: 3,481 new infections and 32 Covid-related deaths

There have been 3,481 new infections announced today and 32 Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours. 951 of today’s new cases come from Thailand’s prisons. There will be more detailed announced in our daily afternoon Covid UPDATE.

Check out our latest video about some great deeds being done in the Klong Toey slum…

• The Thai government are going to push ahead with the Covid-19 vaccination roll out through online registration rather than pursuing more walk-in locations.

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has re-focussed the country’s vaccine program implementation from June 1 will be through three channels… the Mor Prom (Doctors Ready) app, onsite registration and other localised groups. About 7.4 million people, mostly elderly or with underlying health conditions, have registered with the Mor Prom platform. 800,000 in Bangkok also registered at this stage. The general Thai public, under 60 years of age, can register from May 31.

• Bangkok public bus drivers and travelling staff are to be vaccinated at the new Bang Sue Grand Station from next Monday for a week. According to Nation Thailand… “the move is part of efforts to vaccinate all frontline transport workers to boost confidence among commuters and contain the surge of infections in the capital.”

• Japan has temporarily banned the entry of foreign nationals who have visited Thailand or six other countries… Cambodia, East Timor, Mongolia, the Seychelles, Sri Lanka and Saint Lucia. There are now 159 lites countries and regions covered under the Japanese entry ban.

