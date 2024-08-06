Fire at Bangkok flower shop spreads, injures one person

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A fire broke out at a flower and wreath shop in Bangkok, spreading to two adjacent units and injuring one person. Initially appearing manageable, the blaze escalated.

The Rama Radio Centre received reports of a fire at 11.09pm yesterday, August 5, at a residential building opposite Sukhumvit Hospital on Sukhumvit Road, Phra Khanong Nuea subdistrict, Watthana district. The Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department quickly dispatched personnel and fire trucks to the scene.

The incident occurred at a three-storey commercial building operating as a flower and wreath shop. Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke emanating from the first floor. Initial efforts to extinguish the fire with water seemed successful, but flames later spread to the third floor’s roof area. This required an urgent escalation in firefighting efforts.

“The firefighters initially thought they had the situation under control but the fire spread to the third floor, making it more challenging.”

After more than 45 minutes of battling the blaze, the fire was finally contained. The fire affected two adjacent units but there were no reported casualties inside the building. One man was injured, suffering from electric shock, and was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“The injured man was quickly taken to the hospital after being shocked by electricity. Fortunately, no one else was harmed.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with local officials planning a thorough inspection of the site.

The fire department emphasised the importance of adhering to safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. Regular checks on electrical systems and fire safety equipment can be crucial in mitigating such risks, reported KhaoSod.

