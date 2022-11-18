Bangkok
European tourists sell jewellery on streets of Thailand to fund their ‘world tour’
Two European tourists were spotted sitting on the street in Bangkok, Thailand, this week selling hand-made jewellery to fund their “world tour.” Behind them, a Thai sign reads, “selling things in this area is strictly forbidden.”
Thailand has very strict rules about what kind of work foreigners are allowed to do in the kingdom to ensure that Thais are not short of work. Who knows what kind of visa the European world travellers are on, but it’s unlikely that they have permission to sell jewellery in Thailand.
If they’re on a “world tour” as their sign states then they’re most likely on a tourist visa, which makes what they are doing illegal. No foreigners are allowed to offer services or work in exchange for money in Thailand unless they have the right visa and a valid work permit.
So it’s probably illegal, but is it really that bad?
Bangkok-based photographer and content creator John Mango posted the photo on Twitter with the caption, “Beg packers are back, no shame,” sparking a debate about whether what the tourists are doing is wrong.
The term ‘begpacker‘ refers to a Western backpacker – usually travelling in southeast Asia – pleading for charity from locals to fund their travels. Some beg, some busk, some sell photos.
Begpackers have been criticised as irresponsible for attempting to travel the world without the proper funds or insurance to do so.
A poll conducted in Thailand in October revealed that 54.54% of Thais say their income is not enough to cover their expenses. Since the pandemic, household debt has risen and financial problems are rife.
It seems entitled to plead for financial help from locals to fund a vacation when Thais are struggling to make ends meet themselves. Others argue that no one is forcing locals to give money to begpackers. But do Thais really care?
When the Thaiger asked a range of Thais about their opinions on begpacking, the general consensus was “we don’t really care.” However, if the Europeans are stealing clientele from local jewellery makers, then that’s where some problems could arise, they said.
Some ‘begpackers’ have a story, they say they need help because they got into an accident, or lost their wallet and can’t get home. However, when such problems arise, tourists are advised to contact their respective embassies in Thailand for assistance rather than beg on the streets.
Beg packers are back, no shame pic.twitter.com/8hGMGFDgYD
— John Mango (@johnmangobk) November 16, 2022
In September, a foreign tourist was spotted selling beads on Pattaya Beach to fund his trip around the world.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
European tourists sell jewellery on streets of Thailand to fund their ‘world tour’
20,000+ CCTV cameras in Bangkok are here to stay
Thai cuckold left penniless after wife runs off with lover and 6 million baht lottery prize
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Bakery in Hua Hin reveals tasty Christmas day buffet menu
Joyland cleared for cinema screenings in Pakistan
Cambodia’s jasmine rice variety crowned best in world
Judge rules MH17 plane crash over Ukraine result of deliberate Russian missile
Man says his leg was amputated without permission in Thailand
Thailand takes delivery of Textron T-6C turboprop trainers
A night of World Cup nostalgia and An Evening With Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne
What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
Residents in Chiang Rai are made to Breathe Toxic Hydrogen Cyanide | GMT
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
Several Thai street food eateries earn spots on 2023 Michelin Guide list
BOGOF Tesla+house offer fails to excite New Zealand homebuyers
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
Wife’s ex-husband shoots new husband in the penis
Thailand’s public health officials find sex drug in herbal medicine
The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
Disturbing video of Myanmar junta allegedly torturing victim goes viral
Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
Thailand welcomes 50,000 foreign tourists in one day
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
More civil servants fall victim to Thailand’s drug ‘war’
Police plan new approach to drug problems in South Pattaya
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
-
Malaysia4 days ago
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
-
Crime4 days ago
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
-
Thailand4 days ago
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
-
Drugs4 days ago
Police plan new approach to drug problems in South Pattaya
-
Events4 days ago
UFC star Sean O’Malley injects stem cells into manhood
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Immigration cracks down on illegal foreigners ahead of APEC
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok