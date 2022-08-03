Connect with us

Details on Bangkok’s Green Line train contracts to be publicly disclosed

Details on contracts for Bangkok’s Green Line Train are set to be publicly disclosed, although it has not been announced when. Krungthep Thanakom has agreed to publicly disclose details of its contract and memorandum of understanding with Bangkok Mass Transit System PLC, more commonly known in the capital as BTS.

The contracts are for the first and second extensions of the Green Line train service. The first extension, called ‘Phase Two,’ includes the stretch from Wongwian Yai to Bang Wa, and from On Nut to Bearing. The infrastructure for this stretch is an investment by Krungthep Thanakom.

The next extension, called ‘Phase Three,’ is from Bearing to Kheha in Samut Prakan, and from Mo Chit to Khu Khot in Pathum Thani. The infrastructure for Phase Three is an investment by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand, under the Transport Ministry.

This news comes after consumer protection groups have demanded full disclosure of the contract and MoU for a long time. BTS and Krungthep Thanakom rejected the demand in the past, claiming the information was sensitive and confidential.

Krungthep Thanakom’s board chairman has now signed two letters of consent for the disclosures, which were sent to Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on August 1.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

