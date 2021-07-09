Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health officials concede to using rapid antigen tests
Health officials are conceding to using rapid antigen tests on top of using the RT-PCR method to detect cases of Covid.
The public Health Ministry is eager to use the rapid antigen test to determine possible infections as Covid cases incessantly rise.
Thai media reports that the RT-PCR method would still be employed.
The Director General of the DMS, Dr Supakit Sirilak, say those in the health industry have been discussing using the rapid testing as the Covid situation in Thailand continues to deteriorate. Dr Supakit says health officials are now mulling over whether the rapid test kids should be made available for home use. The doctor cautioned the tests aren’t 100% effective.
Thailand’s FDA has already approved 24 brands of the rapid antigen tests in hospital settings and testing centres.
He went on to say that in cases where people believe they might have covid but are asymptomatic and the antigen test reveals negative results, the individual should self-isolate at home. Then, they should take another test in a couple of days. Then, if the tests come back positive, they should verify the results with an RT-PCR test.
Dr Supakit cautions that at-risk groups and people who do present symptoms should go right for the RT-PCR test. Also, medical units that have a high demand for testing should defer to the rapid antigen test.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Health officials concede to using rapid antigen tests
Breaking: Travel restrictions and curfew to be set in Bangkok, “dark red” provinces
Isolation centres being set up in Bangkok to provide basic care to Covid-19 patients
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Sangkhla Buri district in Kanchanaburi enters 14 day lockdown
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
2 More schools close in Phuket after infections found
Top hotels in Bangkok’s city centre
Samut Prakan plastics factory told to move
German fugitives to be extradited to face drug trafficking and production charges
67,000 Phuket residents try to register for Moderna, web portal crashes
Supreme Court rules against former red-shirt leader
Vietnam issues final extension of stay for stranded travellers
The best smartwatches to buy in 2021
Friday Covid Update: 9,276 new infections and 72 deaths
Bangkok’s Bumrungrad Hospital opens registration for Moderna vaccine
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
Inside Phuket’s Sandbox – Questions answered | VIDEO
Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
Police raid pornography shoot at Pattaya home, 5 people arrested
3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
Thai government slammed for delays in vaccine procurement
Sunday COVID Update: 5,916 new infections, news briefs
Vietjet urges testing after Phuket passenger gets Covid-19
AstraZeneca cuts monthly vaccine deliveries from 10 to 5 million
Sunday Update: 5,916 new infections, provincial totals, news briefs
Bangkok Red Line launches August 2 free rides for 3 months
64 year old with kidney disease dies after inoculation, daughter claims vaccination link
3 markets and 2 companies closed in Pattaya for Covid-19
Moderna import process hasn’t begun, pending payment
Doctor documents people camping out for Covid treatment
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
- Crime3 days ago
Police raid pornography shoot at Pattaya home, 5 people arrested
- Crime24 hours ago
Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
- Phuket2 days ago
3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
- Bangkok2 days ago
Whispered but not proposed – could a lockdown be coming?
- Bangkok24 mins ago
Breaking: Travel restrictions and curfew to be set in Bangkok, “dark red” provinces
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago
Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Government shifts focus in vaccine rollout after rise of elderly Covid patient deaths