Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Health officials concede to using rapid antigen tests

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: dronepicr/Flickr

Health officials are conceding to using rapid antigen tests on top of using the RT-PCR method to detect cases of Covid.

The public Health Ministry is eager to use the rapid antigen test to determine possible infections as Covid cases incessantly rise.
Thai media reports that the RT-PCR method would still be employed.

The Director General of the DMS, Dr Supakit Sirilak, say those in the health industry have been discussing using the rapid testing as the Covid situation in Thailand continues to deteriorate. Dr Supakit says health officials are now mulling over whether the rapid test kids should be made available for home use. The doctor cautioned the tests aren’t 100% effective.

Thailand’s FDA has already approved 24 brands of the rapid antigen tests in hospital settings and testing centres.

He went on to say that in cases where people believe they might have covid but are asymptomatic and the antigen test reveals negative results, the individual should self-isolate at home. Then, they should take another test in a couple of days. Then, if the tests come back positive, they should verify the results with an RT-PCR test.

Dr Supakit cautions that at-risk groups and people who do present symptoms should go right for the RT-PCR test. Also, medical units that have a high demand for testing should defer to the rapid antigen test.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 seconds ago

Health officials concede to using rapid antigen tests
Bangkok24 mins ago

Breaking: Travel restrictions and curfew to be set in Bangkok, “dark red” provinces
Thailand50 mins ago

Isolation centres being set up in Bangkok to provide basic care to Covid-19 patients

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Sangkhla Buri district in Kanchanaburi enters 14 day lockdown
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

2 More schools close in Phuket after infections found
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of3 hours ago

Top hotels in Bangkok’s city centre
Thailand4 hours ago

Samut Prakan plastics factory told to move
Crime4 hours ago

German fugitives to be extradited to face drug trafficking and production charges
Phuket4 hours ago

67,000 Phuket residents try to register for Moderna, web portal crashes
Protests5 hours ago

Supreme Court rules against former red-shirt leader
Vietnam5 hours ago

Vietnam issues final extension of stay for stranded travellers
Product Reviews5 hours ago

The best smartwatches to buy in 2021
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 9,276 new infections and 72 deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Bangkok’s Bumrungrad Hospital opens registration for Moderna vaccine
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending