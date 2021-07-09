Health officials concede to using rapid antigen tests

Health officials are conceding to using rapid antigen tests on top of using the RT-PCR method to detect cases of Covid.

The public Health Ministry is eager to use the rapid antigen test to determine possible infections as Covid cases incessantly rise.

Thai media reports that the RT-PCR method would still be employed.

The Director General of the DMS, Dr Supakit Sirilak, say those in the health industry have been discussing using the rapid testing as the Covid situation in Thailand continues to deteriorate. Dr Supakit says health officials are now mulling over whether the rapid test kids should be made available for home use. The doctor cautioned the tests aren’t 100% effective.

Thailand’s FDA has already approved 24 brands of the rapid antigen tests in hospital settings and testing centres.

He went on to say that in cases where people believe they might have covid but are asymptomatic and the antigen test reveals negative results, the individual should self-isolate at home. Then, they should take another test in a couple of days. Then, if the tests come back positive, they should verify the results with an RT-PCR test.

Dr Supakit cautions that at-risk groups and people who do present symptoms should go right for the RT-PCR test. Also, medical units that have a high demand for testing should defer to the rapid antigen test.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

