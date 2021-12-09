Bangkok’s Train Night Market Ratchada opens in a new location under new name

Bangkok’s Train Night Market Ratchada is now returns with a new location and new name, but still with the same vendors with a wide variety of stalls including street food, clothes and accessories, furniture, vintage items, handcrafts.

The market, now called JODD Fairs, isnear CentralPlaza Grand Rama 9. The new spacious area has open-air bars to hang out and more “Instagrammable” spots.

The market is located behind Central’s building, just drop at Rama 9 MRT Station Exit. 2 and work through the shopping mall to the market. The market is open everyday from 11am until midnight.

Find more information via their Facebook page JODD FAIRS : จ๊อดแฟร์