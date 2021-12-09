Connect with us
“The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1) “The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Bangkok

Man stabbed and killed his mother, wrapping plastic bags on her head

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A man killed his mother in the Bangkok food court she worked. (via Facebook ป่อเต็กตึ๊ง จุดทองหล่อ)

A man in Bangkok has been charged with the brutal murder of his mother after she was found stabbed and with plastic bags wrapped tight around her head and neck. The murder took place last night in the Lumphini district of Bangkok, where the 26 year old engineer killed his mother in a wild attack in the food court where she worked according to witnesses that contacted the police.

Police were summoned to the fourth floor of the Mahatun Plaza Building on Ploenchit Road where witnesses were still gathered discussing the crazy events that had just unfolded. The fourth floor of the office building contains a parking garage and the food court where the victim had a stall, and police officers arrived accompanied by rescue workers, forensic officers, and a doctor.

Witnesses directed the police to a room that the unnamed suspect had locked himself in while committing the murder. Officers were able to convince him to come out and surrender after negotiating with him through the closed door. He was taken to the Lumphini Police Station.

After convincing the man to open the door, police found his 60 year old mother. She was deceased and covered in blood with four plastic bags over her head that had been closed tightly around her neck. Police recovered two knives on the floor by her body. Witnesses said that the man went crazy without provocation and suddenly attacked his mother and killed her. He is being held in custody and facing charges of matricide.

The 26-year old man was on leave and visiting his mother in Bangkok for about 2 weeks before his crazed attack killed her. He works for a big firm in Rayong as an engineer and had been suffering from work-related stress. He had recently sought treatment for this stress at Samitivej Hospital.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Life Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Rookiescot
2021-12-09 19:58
42 minutes ago, Thaiger said: A man in Bangkok has been charged with the brutal murder of his mother after she was found stabbed and with plastic bags wrapped tight around her head and neck. The murder took place last…
image
whitesnake
2021-12-09 21:26
Depraved!! Going straight to "Thai Hell!!!!!!"
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

<div>Is this the end of Kashmir's bespoke gun-making?</div>
World38 mins ago

Is this the end of Kashmir’s bespoke gun-making?
Bangkok3 hours ago

Man stabbed and killed his mother, wrapping plastic bags on her head
Bangkok4 hours ago

Bangkok’s Train Night Market Ratchada opens in a new location under new name
Sponsored12 hours ago

BKFC provide some impressive bare-knuckle fighting action
advertiseadvertise
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand News Today | New election in 4 months? Opposition bashes govt, Omicron Sentiment | Dec 9
Myanmar5 hours ago

Meta removes Myanmar military businesses from its Facebook following lawsuit
Southeast Asia5 hours ago

Philippines to ban France visitors from December 13 due to Omicron
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok5 hours ago

Possible fourth Omicron case in Thailand, waiting for confirmation
Crime5 hours ago

Italian-Thai Development is in good health, CEO Premchai is not
Opinion: Postpone the AFCON in Cameroon due to the Anglophone crisis
World5 hours ago

Opinion: Postpone the AFCON in Cameroon due to the Anglophone crisis
Krabi6 hours ago

DSI official under investigation for Krabi island land received
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 4,203 new cases; provincial totals
North East7 hours ago

Truck driver killed during traffic accident in Nakhon Ratchasima
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Sinovac is testing its effectiveness against Omicron variant
Bangkok7 hours ago

US State Secretary to meet Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha next week
Northern Thailand7 hours ago

Weeklong wandering tiger returned safely to wildlife sanctuary
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending