Bangkok to see short and long-term improvements for canals

The canals of Bangkok are getting a facelift with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration confirming plans to renovate the waterways of the capital city. According to Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang, the BMA is working now on a 4.48-kilometre section of the Klong Phadung Krung Kasem canal, which runs a total length of 5.5 kilometres.

The landscape renovation will begin with a 1.25 kilometres patch of land in Hua Lamphong along the canal, spanning from the Kaseatsuek Bridge to the Charoen Sawat Bridge. Construction will focus first on fixing the pavement running on the same side of the canal as the Hua Lamphong railway station, with work continuing to the end of 2021, and the rest of the upgrade slated for 2022.

That area will be the first zone of renovation, with 5 more zones planned for long-term development. Future stages of the renovation include areas in Bo Be, Nang Loeng, Talat Noi, Thewes, and a block of government offices.

The Environment Department has also commenced work on 39 canals in Bangkok, beautifying them by cleaning the pavement surrounding them and planting trees along the canals. The Traffic and Transport Department will also get involved with the BMA’s wide-reaching revamping plans, having already mapped out a scheme to expand electric boat service for broader coverage, as well as installing security cameras to ensure safety.

As the Covid-19 situation in Bangkok continues to improve, residents may begin to reap the benefit of the long-term project right away, as a 1.9 kilometres section of Klong Ong Ang is scheduled to reopen its walking street this coming Friday. The street will begin opening every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 3 pm to 8 pm with masking and social distancing required.

The street will feature vendor stalls selling goods along the walking street and all will be required to take weekly Covid-19 tests to ensure safety. 15 kayaks in the area will be available for 30 minute free rentals, along with several other entertainment activities along the canals to create an enjoyable and safe walking street experience along Bangkok’s waterways.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on