Connect with us

Bangkok

Bangkok to see short and long-term improvements for canals

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Bangkok canals are receiving a facelift. (via Thaiger video screencap)

The canals of Bangkok are getting a facelift with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration confirming plans to renovate the waterways of the capital city. According to Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang, the BMA is working now on a 4.48-kilometre section of the Klong Phadung Krung Kasem canal, which runs a total length of 5.5 kilometres.

The landscape renovation will begin with a 1.25 kilometres patch of land in Hua Lamphong along the canal, spanning from the Kaseatsuek Bridge to the Charoen Sawat Bridge. Construction will focus first on fixing the pavement running on the same side of the canal as the Hua Lamphong railway station, with work continuing to the end of 2021, and the rest of the upgrade slated for 2022.

That area will be the first zone of renovation, with 5 more zones planned for long-term development. Future stages of the renovation include areas in Bo Be, Nang Loeng, Talat Noi, Thewes, and a block of government offices.

The Environment Department has also commenced work on 39 canals in Bangkok, beautifying them by cleaning the pavement surrounding them and planting trees along the canals. The Traffic and Transport Department will also get involved with the BMA’s wide-reaching revamping plans, having already mapped out a scheme to expand electric boat service for broader coverage, as well as installing security cameras to ensure safety.

As the Covid-19 situation in Bangkok continues to improve, residents may begin to reap the benefit of the long-term project right away, as a 1.9 kilometres section of Klong Ong Ang is scheduled to reopen its walking street this coming Friday. The street will begin opening every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 3 pm to 8 pm with masking and social distancing required.

The street will feature vendor stalls selling goods along the walking street and all will be required to take weekly Covid-19 tests to ensure safety. 15 kayaks in the area will be available for 30 minute free rentals, along with several other entertainment activities along the canals to create an enjoyable and safe walking street experience along Bangkok’s waterways.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Graham
2021-10-09 18:05
And this is going to benefit those people who have no work and no income how ? Sounds like just another waste of money during the current crisis. TIT.
image
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2021-10-09 18:06
26 minutes ago, Thaiger said: The street will feature vendor stalls selling goods along the walking street and all will be required to take weekly Covid-19 tests to ensure safety. Before any construction even begun, they're already on about covid19…
image
mickkotlarski
2021-10-09 19:51
This just may be a step forward. Of major interest is post covid results.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime5 hours ago

2 foreign men arrested for stealing card data for ATM fraud
Bangkok6 hours ago

Bangkok to see short and long-term improvements for canals
Education6 hours ago

The pros and cons of using a teaching agency in Thailand
Sponsored3 days ago

Travel Around Thailand & Abroad with Tadoo’s New Travel Insurance Packages

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Tourism7 hours ago

FTI warns Thailand must reopen to international tourists
Crime8 hours ago

Family of man killed by Swiss man claims 300,000 baht missing
World9 hours ago

Facebook suffers second massive outage in one week
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Saturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals and news
Drugs11 hours ago

Police bust drug party at Bangkok gay club for the second time
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Viral LINE post among students claims Pfizer vaccine is a killer
Transport11 hours ago

Covid-19 restrictions eased: domestic flights can fly full
Property12 hours ago

Why investing in Thailand property is a great idea
Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 hours ago

Saturday Covid-19 Update: Death back under 100, cases down
Thailand13 hours ago

Buying a condo in Thailand: 4 things to know
Media14 hours ago

“The Rescue” – What really happened inside Tham Luang caves?
Weather1 day ago

Restaurant goes viral as diners enjoy braving the floodwaters
Thailand4 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending