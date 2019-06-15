Bangkok to Hua Hin van operators blame Prayut but passengers say the service was “terrible” | The Thaiger

PHOTO: NewsBeezer

A minivan service from Bangkok to Hua Hin has been forced to conclude services by the end of June.

“June and James Transport” are blaming the military government and NCPO leader Prayut Chan-o-cha.

But Manager Online says reviews from customers shed a different light on the story saying the service was “terrible”. Customers say the vehicles were terrible and unreliable and the air-conditioning didn’t work.

Other reviews complained that it was “slow’ and one female driver was the worst of the lot.

“She would stop everywhere and take four hours to complete the journey from Bangkok to Hua Hin.”

Meanwhile the transport company was blaming “hoodlums” at Hua Hin bus station associated with a “local political gangster” for causing problems and picking fights.

“Ever since the vans’ starting point was relocated from Victory Monument (the government has been moving vans away from Victory Monument to the new hub to relieve congestion) to Pin Klao, customers had dropped off.”

Operating vans for June and James Transport dropped from 70 to 15 since the move from Victory Monument to Pin Klao.

Regular train services still run from Bangkok to Prachuap Khiri Khan, as well as taxi or Grab services.

