True Digital Park opens in Sukhumvit 101 Road, Bangkok | The Thaiger

Bangkok
True Digital Park opens in Sukhumvit 101 Road, Bangkok
Under the concept of ‘One Roof, All Possibilities’, the new True Digital Park is now ready to support the country in driving the digital economy. The “Work Space” is a workplace and digital innovation development space.
The True Digital Park says they will collaborate with government agencies, enterprises and global tech giants including The National Innovation Agency, Digital Economy Promotion Agency, Electronic Transactions Development Agency, King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, Google, AWS, Huawei, Ricoh, UOB, Wongnai, MuSpace, Thailand e-Centre, CP Innovation and True Digital Academy.
It is equipped with full serviced facilities for meetings, workshops, ‘town halls’, events and lifestyle activities to enhance work life. Work Space is designed to be open and connected to create an atmosphere that truly encourage knowledge exchange for innovation.
“The startups in the community will also have opportunities to meet with venture capitals and investors. These elements make the startup ecosystem complete and ready to help startups achieve sustainable growth.”
Thailand is also among 20 Innovation Achievers. Thailand has its strengths in the following categories; Market Sophistication, Knowledge and Technology Outputs and Innovation Efficiency Ratio. On the other hand, Thai startup success rates are still relatively low compared to its neighbours such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam. True Digital Park says it’s committed to building a complete ecosystem to help support startups and tech entrepreneurs and increase potentials of the country’s digital economy.
True Digital Park is located on Sukhumvit 101 road near Punnawithi BTS station. The first phase of the project is now open in three areas including Work Space (77,000 sqm), Lifestyle Space (30,000 sqm) and Living Space which comprises of condominium and residential area.
True Digital Park members can enjoy more than 400 workstations with well-designed seating options. You can connect anywhere in the digital world via 1 Gbps ultra high-speed internet networks and WiFi exclusively provided to members only.
In addition to enjoyable working experience at Work Space, members will also take advantage of convenient cashless society at Lifestyle Space, a lifestyle complex where retails meet nature and technology. This includes a 24/7 retail space that serve consumers’ modern lifestyle of managing their own time freely.
Bangkok
Bangkok to Hua Hin van operators blame Prayut but passengers say the service was “terrible”
PHOTO: NewsBeezer
A minivan service from Bangkok to Hua Hin has been forced to conclude services by the end of June.
“June and James Transport” are blaming the military government and NCPO leader Prayut Chan-o-cha.
But Manager Online says reviews from customers shed a different light on the story saying the service was “terrible”. Customers say the vehicles were terrible and unreliable and the air-conditioning didn’t work.
Other reviews complained that it was “slow’ and one female driver was the worst of the lot.
“She would stop everywhere and take four hours to complete the journey from Bangkok to Hua Hin.”
Meanwhile the transport company was blaming “hoodlums” at Hua Hin bus station associated with a “local political gangster” for causing problems and picking fights.
“Ever since the vans’ starting point was relocated from Victory Monument (the government has been moving vans away from Victory Monument to the new hub to relieve congestion) to Pin Klao, customers had dropped off.”
Operating vans for June and James Transport dropped from 70 to 15 since the move from Victory Monument to Pin Klao.
Regular train services still run from Bangkok to Prachuap Khiri Khan, as well as taxi or Grab services.
SOURCE: Manager Online | ThaiVisa
Bangkok
Bangkok pair arrested over 4 million baht scam
PHOTO: Facebook/csdthai
A 19 year old has been arrested in Bangkok over a social media scam. She, and an accomplice, allegedly hacked in Line and Facebook accounts and were able to scam over 100 users to transfer money.
Bangkok Post has named the pair as 19 year old Naruemol Lamperngmee and 48 year old Samart Yoosop.
Crime Suppression police caught up with them at the Paradise Mansion building in Bangkok’s Min Buri district in the northeast of the capital. Police allege they had scammed over 4 million baht by hacking into accounts and then borrowing money from the friends of the person whose page they’d hacked. Up to 100 people have been caught up in the scam. The 48 year old accomplice was allegedly paid 1-2,000 baht each time he transferred money from one of the accounts.
The pair have been handed over to the Bukkhalo police for processing and legal action. Arrest warrants were issued for the pair by the Thon Buri Criminal Court on May 16 on charges of fraud by impersonating other people to swindle money from victims.
Bangkok
Bangkok and Singapore jump in rankings for world living costs
Bangkok is now the 63rd most expensive location in a new cost of living survey for expats. Singapore has experienced a big rise in the rankings, becoming the 12th most expensive location in the world for expatriates.
Lee Quane, regional director for Asia at ECA International says that Bangkok has risen 100 places in just the last five years.
“We have seen the cost of living in Thailand increase over several years now. It’s now the 63rd most expensive location in our list.”
“The city is now significantly more expensive than regional capitals including Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Manila. Meanwhile, Singapore’s rise in our rankings is largely due to another strong year for the Singapore dollar.”
Singapore has overtaken Beijing (China), Busan (South Korea) and Yokohama (Japan) compared to a year ago.
The ECA’s Cost of Living Survey compares a basket of like-for-like consumer goods and services commonly purchased by international assignees in 482 locations worldwide.
ECA International has been conducting research into cost of living for over 45 years. Hong Kong is now the fourth-most expensive location in the world for expatriates, up from 11th last year, and the second most expensive location in Asia. After being ranked in 28th place just five years ago, Hong Kong now sits only behind Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, and the Swiss cities Zurich and Geneva.
Prices in Hong Kong rose at a faster rate in the past 12 months compared to Tokyo, Shanghai and Seoul. Shanghai was the only mainland Chinese city to feature in the global top 10, staying in 10th place.
“The Chinese yuan has been very stable compared to other currencies during the survey period.”
The location with the highest cost of living in the world was Ashgabat in Turkmenistan, which rose 110 places from last year. Quane said that although the rise of Ashgabat in the rankings may be a surprise to some, those familiar with the economic and currency issues experienced by Turkmenistan over the past few years may have seen this coming.
“Ever-escalating levels of inflation, coupled with a prominent illegal black market for foreign currencies have pushed up the cost of imports. This implies that the costs for visitors in Ashgabat, at the official exchange rate, have increased enormously – putting it firmly at the top of the rankings.”
Singapore, now the 12th most expensive place in the world
