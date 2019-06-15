True Digital Park opens in Sukhumvit 101 Road, Bangkok | The Thaiger

Under the concept of ‘One Roof, All Possibilities’, the new True Digital Park is now ready to support the country in driving the digital economy. The “Work Space” is a workplace and digital innovation development space.

The True Digital Park says they will collaborate with government agencies, enterprises and global tech giants including The National Innovation Agency, Digital Economy Promotion Agency, Electronic Transactions Development Agency, King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, Google, AWS, Huawei, Ricoh, UOB, Wongnai, MuSpace, Thailand e-Centre, CP Innovation and True Digital Academy.

It is equipped with full serviced facilities for meetings, workshops, ‘town halls’, events and lifestyle activities to enhance work life. Work Space is designed to be open and connected to create an atmosphere that truly encourage knowledge exchange for innovation.

“The startups in the community will also have opportunities to meet with venture capitals and investors. These elements make the startup ecosystem complete and ready to help startups achieve sustainable growth.”

Thailand is also among 20 Innovation Achievers. Thailand has its strengths in the following categories; Market Sophistication, Knowledge and Technology Outputs and Innovation Efficiency Ratio. On the other hand, Thai startup success rates are still relatively low compared to its neighbours such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam. True Digital Park says it’s committed to building a complete ecosystem to help support startups and tech entrepreneurs and increase potentials of the country’s digital economy.

True Digital Park is located on Sukhumvit 101 road near Punnawithi BTS station. The first phase of the project is now open in three areas including Work Space (77,000 sqm), Lifestyle Space (30,000 sqm) and Living Space which comprises of condominium and residential area.

True Digital Park members can enjoy more than 400 workstations with well-designed seating options. You can connect anywhere in the digital world via 1 Gbps ultra high-speed internet networks and WiFi exclusively provided to members only.

In addition to enjoyable working experience at Work Space, members will also take advantage of convenient cashless society at Lifestyle Space, a lifestyle complex where retails meet nature and technology. This includes a 24/7 retail space that serve consumers’ modern lifestyle of managing their own time freely.

