Bangkok

Bangkok to be officially named "Krung Thep Maha Nakhon"

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Bangkok | Photo by Anil Nallamotu for Unsplash

The official for Thailand’s capital is in the process of being changed to its more formal name “Krung Thep Maha Nakhon,” but its common name “Bangkok” will still be recognised. The Thai Cabinet approved the name change in principle, but the order still needs to be vetted by government officials.

Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, or “Krung Thep” as most Thais say, are shorter versions of the capital’s ceremonial name which is…

Krungthepmahanakhon Amonrattanakosin Mahintharayutthaya Mahadilokphop Noppharatratchathaniburirom Udomratchaniwetmahasathan Amonphimanawatansathit Sakkathattiyawitsanukamprasit

….Translating to “City of angels, great city of immortals, magnificent city of the nine gems, seat of the king, city of royal palaces, home of gods incarnate, erected by Vishvakarman at Indra’s behest.”

According to Thai PBS World, the name “Bangkok” has been in use since November 2001 and came from an old area of the capital now known as Bangkok Noi and Bangkok Yai.

The recent announcement on the name change was made by Thailand’s Office of the Royal Society, which also listed the official Thai spellings for other cities including Kuala Lumpur and Rome.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Loong
    2022-02-16 13:03
    Quote According to Thai PBS World, the name “Bangkok” has been in use since November 2001 and came from an old area of the capital now known as Bangkok Noi and Bangkok Yai. "Bangkok" has been in use a long…
    image
    vvdb.fr
    2022-02-16 14:07
    who can pronounce this mile-long name? It should have been added to this law text that the name is Bangkok for international use.
