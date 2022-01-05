Bangkok prepares field hospitals, isolation centres for anticipated Covid-19 uptick

Field hospitals and community isolation centres are being set up in Bangkok to handle the anticipated uptick of Covid-19 cases after the New Year’s holiday.

Thousands of cardboard beds are being set up in facilities, like gymnasiums, to house those who are infected with the virus. There are now 40 community isolation centres that can support 5,066 patients who have mild Covid-19 symptoms while beds at field hospitals and hospitals can support around 25,345 patients.

Photos of the Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmmueng visiting one of the facilities was posted on the city’s public relations Facebook page. The governor says Bangkok officials are following up on Omicron Covid-19 cases very closely and are preparing for an uptick in cases. He also urged residents to take close care of themselves, follow measures, and get vaccinated.