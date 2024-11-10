Tattoo artist arrested for ketamine dealing in Bang Lamung

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

In an evening operation on November 8, Bang Lamung police arrested a young tattoo artist suspected of drug dealing. The arrest took place at a tattoo shop in the Bang Lamung district around 6pm, following a tip-off about a planned ketamine delivery intended for Pattaya’s nightlife scene.

Police had set up surveillance around the shop and observed a man fitting the description from the tip-off. Upon searching him, officers discovered a plastic zip-lock bag containing 100 grammes of ketamine.

The suspect, identified publicly as 23 year old Anusorn, confessed to selling the drug for nearly seven months. He admitted his involvement was driven by financial struggles as a single father and tattoo artist.

Anusorn detailed his dealings, revealing that he purchased the ketamine from a supplier known only as Bow for 13,000 baht (US$380) per 100 grammes. He then resold it at a profit of 16,000 baht (US$470).

During questioning, police reported that Anusorn, who is also passionate about rap music, entertained the officers by composing a song on the spot. He claimed to have previously written music for well-known artists in Chon Buri, reported The Pattaya News.

Police have charged him with the unauthorised distribution of a Category 2 narcotic, specifically ketamine. Anusorn now faces legal proceedings as the investigation continues.

