Bangkok officials to pause Skytrain construction, close schools if pollution levels rise

With levels of the air pollutant PM2.5 rising in Bangkok, city officials are considering pausing construction on the BTS Skytrain and closing schools in an effort to improve the air quality if the levels rise to unhealthy levels. Officials plan to also be more strict when it comes to enforcing laws on vehicle emissions and advising the public to carpool or use public transportation to reduce the number of vehicles on the road.

In the capital, the fine particulate matter 2.5 has been reaching levels this week that are classified as “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” The PM2.5 levels are estimated to increase in Bangkok throughout this month and into January. If pollutant levels rise to unhealthy levels, city officials plan to halt construction on the Skytrain for around five to seven days and cancel onsite classes at public schools for around two weeks. Those who work in the public sector will also be encouraged to work from home to help reduce the amount of vehicle emissions.

Check out the air quality index via websites www.air4bangkok.com and www.bangkokairquality.com

SOURCE: Bangkokbiznews