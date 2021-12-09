Connect with us
“The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1) “The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

WHO encourages vigilance, vaccinating in the face of Omicron

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The WHO warns everyone to stay vigilant and get vaccinated in the face of Omicron. (via KARE)

The need to vaccinate and stay vigilant against Covid-19 as the Omicron variant spreads was stressed by the World Health Organisation in a briefing yesterday. The WHO called on countries to accelerate vaccination programs as much as possible and warn that the Omicron variant may change the course of the pandemic.

The Director-General of the WHO says that Omicron could severely change the trajectory of the pandemic and warned that people need to avoid getting complacent over Covid-19 to make sure we minimise the spread as much as possible.

“Certain features of omicron, including its global spread and large number of mutations, suggest it could have a major impact on the course of the pandemic. We can prevent omicron [from] becoming a global crisis. This virus is changing, but our collective resolve must not.”

While Omicron is the new worry, the Delta variant is still by far the dominant strain of Covid-19 and so WHO officials remind that vaccination against Delta must be a priority. The director of immunisation and vaccines at the WHO said that the existing vaccines should continue to be administered to stop the spread of Covid-19, and that the WHO was looking at details regarding Omicron and Pfizer.

A new study is showing that Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines may be fairly effective against the Omicron variant as well. The vaccine manufacturers said that initial lab results look promising, but 2 doses are not enough. The Chief Medical Officer at BioNTech, says researchers found that 2 doses of the vaccine produced much lower antibodies against the Omicron variant and that 3 doses were essential in restoring immunity.

The finding creates a rift though, as the evidence showing 3 vaccines are necessary against Omicron clashes with the push endorsed by the WHO to delay booster shots and redirect the vaccines to poorer countries where low vaccination rates have allowed Covid-19 infections to spread. Omicron has now been detected in 57 countries and looks to be more contagious than other strains, but some data suggests Omicron brings a milder infection.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand12 mins ago

CAAT says no masks with valves onboard flights, medical or cloth masks required
Thailand21 mins ago

PR Thailand reminds of the “VUCA” plan to keep reopening safe
Crime27 mins ago

Two arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman, posting video her tied up on TikTok
Sponsored5 hours ago

BKFC provide some impressive bare-knuckle fighting action
advertiseadvertise
Video36 mins ago

Soapy massage parlour still for sale?, More on SHA+ – Comments and Feedback | Thaiger Bites | Ep.78
Crime57 mins ago

French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
Politics2 hours ago

Opposition parties predict election between March and July 2022
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok2 hours ago

Bangkok officials to pause Skytrain construction, close schools if pollution levels rise
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

WHO encourages vigilance, vaccinating in the face of Omicron
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | New Omicron cases in Thailand? More flights for Phuket | Dec 9
Indonesia4 hours ago

Death toll rises to 39 in Indonesian volcano eruption
Tourism4 hours ago

Omicron not affecting domestic tourism sentiment this holiday weekend
Bangkok4 hours ago

UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
World4 hours ago

UN agency criticises introduction of travel bans over Omicron variant
Thailand5 hours ago

Thai tourists prepare for long weekend, Jailed for hunting wildlife | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.149
Politics5 hours ago

PM and Prawit put on show of unity over lunch, amid rumours of political infighting
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending