Bangkok named world’s most visited city with 32.4m tourists

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: 11:20, 07 December 2024| Updated: 14:38, 07 December 2024
131 2 minutes read
Bangkok named world’s most visited city with 32.4m tourists
Photo via Oleksandr P/Pexels

Bangkok has been named the world’s most-visited city for 2024, welcoming an impressive 32.4 million international tourists. This announcement was made in a report by Euromonitor International yesterday, December 6.

The Thai capital experienced a significant growth of over 30% from the previous year, solidifying its status as a leader in global tourism.

Advertisements

The city’s allure is attributed to its culture and affordable living costs, which continue to draw visitors from around the globe.

According to the report, Thailand’s attractive visa policies have played a crucial role in its popularity. These policies include a 60-day visa exemption for citizens of 93 countries and an expanded visa-on-arrival program, making it easier for tourists to visit and explore the city.

Related news

Following Bangkok in the rankings, Istanbul attracted 23 million visitors while London saw 21.7 million tourists. Other cities making the top ten list included Hong Kong with 20.5 million visitors, Mecca and Antalya each with 19.3 million, Dubai with 18.2 million, Macau with 18 million, Paris with 17.4 million, and Kuala Lumpur welcoming 16.5 million tourists.

Bangkok named world's most visited city with 32.4m tourists | News by Thaiger
Photo via Vaibhav Kashyap/Pexels

Bangkok’s top ranking in tourism policies and appeal further emphasises its reputation as a world-class destination. The city’s ability to attract such a large number of international tourists highlights its global significance and appeal.

The atmosphere and the welcoming nature of Bangkok make it a perennial favourite among travellers. With its rich cultural heritage and modern amenities, it offers a unique blend that appeals to both first-time visitors and those returning for more of its charm.

Advertisements

The city’s status as the most visited city in the world is not just a testament to its attractions but also to its effective tourism strategies. Bangkok’s success story is a model for other cities aiming to boost their tourism sectors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why has Bangkok become the world’s most visited city in 2024?

Bangkok’s vibrant culture, affordable costs, and flexible visa policies make it an irresistible destination for global tourists.

How do Bangkok’s visa policies impact its tourism growth?

Bangkok’s 60-day visa exemption and expanded visa-on-arrival program simplify travel, attracting more international visitors.

What if other cities adopted Bangkok’s tourism strategies?

Cities could potentially see significant tourism growth, enhancing their global appeal and economic benefits.

How does Bangkok’s cultural heritage contribute to its tourism appeal?

Bangkok’s rich cultural heritage offers unique experiences, enticing both new and returning visitors with its historical and modern attractions.

What role does affordability play in Bangkok’s tourism success?

Affordability allows diverse tourists to enjoy Bangkok’s offerings, making it an accessible and popular destination worldwide.

Latest Thailand News
Teen killed in crash, 400 meth pills found in car Crime News

Teen killed in crash, 400 meth pills found in car

10 minutes ago
Thailand&#8217;s VAT hike: Restaurant and hotel sectors&#8217; suggestions Business News

Thailand’s VAT hike: Restaurant and hotel sectors’ suggestions

38 minutes ago
Man found with 18 stab wounds in rice field, CCTV footage released Crime News

Man found with 18 stab wounds in rice field, CCTV footage released

1 hour ago
Fatal shooting at Udon Thani concert leaves community in shock Crime News

Fatal shooting at Udon Thani concert leaves community in shock

2 hours ago
Pattaya&#8217;s ongoing struggle of managing railway road traffic Pattaya News

Pattaya’s ongoing struggle of managing railway road traffic

2 hours ago
Chon Buri police officer dismissed for extortion of elderly woman Crime News

Chon Buri police officer dismissed for extortion of elderly woman

3 hours ago
Phuket unveils road safety centre for seven days of danger Phuket News

Phuket unveils road safety centre for seven days of danger

3 hours ago
Thailand seeks return of fishing boat seized by Myanmar Thailand News

Thailand seeks return of fishing boat seized by Myanmar

4 hours ago
Thai pilots oppose foreign pilots on domestic routes amid tourism surge Aviation News

Thai pilots oppose foreign pilots on domestic routes amid tourism surge

5 hours ago
Bangkok named world&#8217;s most visited city with 32.4m tourists Bangkok News

Bangkok named world’s most visited city with 32.4m tourists

5 hours ago
Justice Ministry denies parole rule tailored for Yingluck Shinawatra Politics News

Justice Ministry denies parole rule tailored for Yingluck Shinawatra

6 hours ago
Fire destroys five cars in Nonthaburi garage blaze Thailand News

Fire destroys five cars in Nonthaburi garage blaze

6 hours ago
Pheu Thai Party proposes bill to limit Thai military&#8217;s power Politics News

Pheu Thai Party proposes bill to limit Thai military’s power

7 hours ago
Thailand braces for cold snap and coastal thunderstorms Thailand News

Thailand braces for cold snap and coastal thunderstorms

7 hours ago
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 6 to 8) Events

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 6 to 8)

23 hours ago
Thai woman finds rare Moonrat in southern Thailand canal (video) South Thailand News

Thai woman finds rare Moonrat in southern Thailand canal (video)

24 hours ago
Taxing times: Thai PM backtracks on VAT hike after public outcry Business News

Taxing times: Thai PM backtracks on VAT hike after public outcry

24 hours ago
2 Thai women arrested for tricking young virgins into prostitution Crime News

2 Thai women arrested for tricking young virgins into prostitution

24 hours ago
Mile high sex: Swissair faces blowback over viral in-flight video Bangkok News

Mile high sex: Swissair faces blowback over viral in-flight video

1 day ago
Bangkok faces alarming PM2.5 pollution spike, 32 districts affected Bangkok News

Bangkok faces alarming PM2.5 pollution spike, 32 districts affected

1 day ago
Thailand seeks US direct flights amid airline hesitance Aviation News

Thailand seeks US direct flights amid airline hesitance

1 day ago
Gold rush goes bust: Prices nosedive as market loses glitter Thailand News

Gold rush goes bust: Prices nosedive as market loses glitter

1 day ago
2 year old Thai boy crashes motorcycle into glass door, injuring mum Thailand News

2 year old Thai boy crashes motorcycle into glass door, injuring mum

1 day ago
Bank loan growth to shrink despite Q4 rise in retail lending Business News

Bank loan growth to shrink despite Q4 rise in retail lending

1 day ago
Thailand’s EV market hits a speed bump in incentive race (video) Business News

Thailand’s EV market hits a speed bump in incentive race (video)

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for history, writing and delivering news content with a rich storytelling narrative.

Related Articles

Bangkok faces alarming PM2.5 pollution spike, 32 districts affected

Bangkok faces alarming PM2.5 pollution spike, 32 districts affected

Published: 15:59, 06 December 2024
Mistaken identity: Thai man bruised by police’s sobering blunder

Mistaken identity: Thai man bruised by police’s sobering blunder

Published: 14:11, 06 December 2024
Construction halted on Rama II Road for new year travel ease

Construction halted on Rama II Road for new year travel ease

Published: 14:02, 06 December 2024
Drunk Mercedes-Benz driver kills delivery rider in Bangkok (video)

Drunk Mercedes-Benz driver kills delivery rider in Bangkok (video)

Published: 10:05, 06 December 2024