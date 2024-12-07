Bangkok named world’s most visited city with 32.4m tourists

Photo via Oleksandr P/Pexels

Bangkok has been named the world’s most-visited city for 2024, welcoming an impressive 32.4 million international tourists. This announcement was made in a report by Euromonitor International yesterday, December 6.

The Thai capital experienced a significant growth of over 30% from the previous year, solidifying its status as a leader in global tourism.

The city’s allure is attributed to its culture and affordable living costs, which continue to draw visitors from around the globe.

According to the report, Thailand’s attractive visa policies have played a crucial role in its popularity. These policies include a 60-day visa exemption for citizens of 93 countries and an expanded visa-on-arrival program, making it easier for tourists to visit and explore the city.

Following Bangkok in the rankings, Istanbul attracted 23 million visitors while London saw 21.7 million tourists. Other cities making the top ten list included Hong Kong with 20.5 million visitors, Mecca and Antalya each with 19.3 million, Dubai with 18.2 million, Macau with 18 million, Paris with 17.4 million, and Kuala Lumpur welcoming 16.5 million tourists.

Bangkok’s top ranking in tourism policies and appeal further emphasises its reputation as a world-class destination. The city’s ability to attract such a large number of international tourists highlights its global significance and appeal.

The atmosphere and the welcoming nature of Bangkok make it a perennial favourite among travellers. With its rich cultural heritage and modern amenities, it offers a unique blend that appeals to both first-time visitors and those returning for more of its charm.

The city’s status as the most visited city in the world is not just a testament to its attractions but also to its effective tourism strategies. Bangkok’s success story is a model for other cities aiming to boost their tourism sectors.

