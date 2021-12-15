Connect with us
Ask the Girls (Part 2) – Questions you’ve always wanted answered

Should sex toys and porn be properly legalised in Thailand? Do Asian women like or prefer dating western men? Join Natty as she asks the girls questions you’ve always wanted answered. This is Part 2 of a new entertainment segment we like to call, Ask the Girls.

Fluke
2021-12-15 14:51
I can ask girls myself, if I want to know an answer to something . Are there some males that cannot speak to the female species ?
Cabra
2021-12-15 15:08
Why? Because I need more people telling me what to think. My girlfriend already has that job 🤣

Ask the Girls (Part 2) – Questions you've always wanted answered
