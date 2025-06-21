Bangkok hotel raid: 200 phones seized in Chinese bust

4 suspects were charged for overstaying their visas in Thailand

A police raid at a hotel in the Makkasan area of Bangkok has led to the discovery of a suspicious operation involving Chinese nationals, sparking fears of illegal activities.

Acting on a search warrant, investigators from the Metropolitan Police Bureau uncovered a series of alarming findings that point to an underground phone trafficking network.

The raid, which took place after officers noticed suspicious behaviour, revealed that an entire floor of the hotel had been rented by a group of Chinese nationals. Despite occupying the premises for some time, the group appeared to be engaged in no legitimate employment, prompting further investigation.

Upon entering the hotel, officers discovered a group of Chinese nationals deeply engrossed in playing computer games, an unusual activity given the nature of the operation. But the most significant find came when one individual attempted to flee the scene with a large box containing nearly 200 mobile phones. Police swiftly confiscated the phones, which are now undergoing further inspection to determine whether they were involved in any illegal trade or activities.

Further checks revealed that four of the Chinese nationals involved in the operation had overstayed their visas and were subsequently charged with staying in Thailand beyond their permitted period. In addition to the phones, investigators seized computers and other electronic devices for further analysis, as they seek to uncover more about the potential scale of the operation.

Initial statements from the suspects revealed that they had been importing mobile phones from China and reselling them online for the past three months. The operation was apparently running smoothly, with daily sales exceeding 30 devices, highlighting the scope of the network and the profits being made from selling potentially illicit phones, reported KhaoSod.

This bust is just the latest in a series of operations targeting illegal activities in Thailand, as police ramp up efforts to crack down on foreign nationals exploiting the country for unlawful gain. With the confiscated phones now being examined for further evidence, the investigation is expected to shed more light on the network’s operations.

