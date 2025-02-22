Chanthaburi destroys confiscated e-cigarettes worth 20 million baht

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee11 seconds agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 22, 2025
50 1 minute read
Chanthaburi destroys confiscated e-cigarettes worth 20 million baht
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In Chanthaburi province, a massive operation led to the destruction of nearly 245,058 items of confiscated goods, including e-cigarettes and illegal tobacco products valued at nearly 20 million baht.

This action was taken following the conclusion of 67 cases. Yesterday, February 21, at 11am, police gathered at a public area in Mueang Chanthaburi district, far removed from residential areas, to witness the destruction.

Advertisements

Chanthaburi Governor Montsith Paisalthanawat, along with customs officials and other related agencies, oversaw the destruction of e-cigarettes, accessories, foreign cigarettes, trademark-infringing cigarettes, and imported foreign beer. These items, now state property, were seized under customs law.

Yodpol Wichayakul, the Chanthaburi customs chief, explained that this action followed the customs department’s directive to clamp down on the illegal import and sale of e-cigarettes and other high-tax goods, which negatively affect the country’s economy and public health.

Related Articles

The destruction of these confiscated goods demonstrates an integrated effort by various agencies to publicly show their commitment to law enforcement and societal protection. The seized items, worth nearly 20 million baht (US$595,950), were part of 67 closed cases, highlighting the continuous and serious efforts to combat illegal activities.

Chanthaburi destroys confiscated e-cigarettes worth 20 million baht | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Despite these efforts, illegal imports of e-cigarettes continue, often disguised in modified vehicles. Educational and parental vigilance is urged, as e-cigarettes have become easily accessible, sometimes marketed in child-friendly designs.

Police will continue their crackdown as e-cigarettes are prohibited from import under the Ministry of Commerce’s 2014 regulation. Violators face penalties under the Customs Act of 2017, including up to five years in prison, fines up to four times the value of the goods, or both, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

Trademark-infringing cigarettes are also banned under the Ministry of Commerce’s 2022 regulation. Foreign cigarettes and beer require import licenses from the Excise Department, and smuggling these goods violates the Customs Act of 2017, carrying penalties of up to 10 years in prison, fines four times the value of the goods, or both.

Chanthaburi destroys confiscated e-cigarettes worth 20 million baht | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Chanthaburi destroys confiscated e-cigarettes worth 20 million baht Crime News

Chanthaburi destroys confiscated e-cigarettes worth 20 million baht

12 seconds ago
Bangkok faces severe air pollution as PM2.5 levels rise Bangkok News

Bangkok faces severe air pollution as PM2.5 levels rise

12 minutes ago
Man arrested for distributing child pornography on social media Crime News

Man arrested for distributing child pornography on social media

22 minutes ago
Freedom Beach reclassified for business and ecotourism operations Phuket News

Freedom Beach reclassified for business and ecotourism operations

37 minutes ago
Man sets motorcycle on fire near Pattaya station, investigation underway Pattaya News

Man sets motorcycle on fire near Pattaya station, investigation underway

55 minutes ago
Thailand&#8217;s biometric data lapse leaves borders vulnerable Thailand News

Thailand’s biometric data lapse leaves borders vulnerable

1 hour ago
White Lotus season 3 boosts Koh Samui tourism by 88% Tourism News

White Lotus season 3 boosts Koh Samui tourism by 88%

1 hour ago
Phuket police arrest 13 Chinese tourists in illegal gambling raid Phuket News

Phuket police arrest 13 Chinese tourists in illegal gambling raid

1 hour ago
Thailand braces for thunderstorms and high waves in 37 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for thunderstorms and high waves in 37 provinces

2 hours ago
Sai Mai man threatens neighbours, arrested for guns and meth Bangkok News

Sai Mai man threatens neighbours, arrested for guns and meth

18 hours ago
Third time’s the harm: Bangkok gambling den busted yet again Bangkok News

Third time’s the harm: Bangkok gambling den busted yet again

18 hours ago
Thailand and Laos to boost trade and security ties by 2027 Bangkok News

Thailand and Laos to boost trade and security ties by 2027

18 hours ago
Maid to misbehave: Cleaner caught red-handed in CCTV sting Thailand News

Maid to misbehave: Cleaner caught red-handed in CCTV sting

18 hours ago
New allowance system for seniors in the works Bangkok News

New allowance system for seniors in the works

18 hours ago
Australian couple arrested for snatching belongings from Phuket tourists Phuket News

Australian couple arrested for snatching belongings from Phuket tourists

19 hours ago
Temple abbot arrested for child pornography possession Thailand News

Temple abbot arrested for child pornography possession

19 hours ago
Scorchio alert: Thailand heats up as summer season arrives Thailand News

Scorchio alert: Thailand heats up as summer season arrives

19 hours ago
Thai man shares ex-girlfriend&#8217;s explicit images online after car dispute Thailand News

Thai man shares ex-girlfriend’s explicit images online after car dispute

19 hours ago
Driver dozes off and crashes timber trailer truck in Chon Buri Thailand News

Driver dozes off and crashes timber trailer truck in Chon Buri

20 hours ago
Khon Kaen man offers prison after dogs cause bike accident (video) Thailand News

Khon Kaen man offers prison after dogs cause bike accident (video)

20 hours ago
Foreign tourist jumps from moving tuk tuk in Phuket (video) Phuket News

Foreign tourist jumps from moving tuk tuk in Phuket (video)

20 hours ago
Bangkok delivery rider knifes security guard over order row Bangkok News

Bangkok delivery rider knifes security guard over order row

20 hours ago
Wheel of misfortune: Truck tyre crashes into repair shop, injures 2 Thailand News

Wheel of misfortune: Truck tyre crashes into repair shop, injures 2

20 hours ago
Thai woman fined for letting foreigner drive tuk tuk in Phuket Phuket News

Thai woman fined for letting foreigner drive tuk tuk in Phuket

20 hours ago
Caught in the act: Khon Kaen cops bust hotel prostitution racket Thailand News

Caught in the act: Khon Kaen cops bust hotel prostitution racket

21 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee12 seconds agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 22, 2025
50 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Freedom Beach reclassified for business and ecotourism operations

Freedom Beach reclassified for business and ecotourism operations

37 minutes ago
Man sets motorcycle on fire near Pattaya station, investigation underway

Man sets motorcycle on fire near Pattaya station, investigation underway

55 minutes ago
Thailand&#8217;s biometric data lapse leaves borders vulnerable

Thailand’s biometric data lapse leaves borders vulnerable

1 hour ago
White Lotus season 3 boosts Koh Samui tourism by 88%

White Lotus season 3 boosts Koh Samui tourism by 88%

1 hour ago