Chanthaburi destroys confiscated e-cigarettes worth 20 million baht

In Chanthaburi province, a massive operation led to the destruction of nearly 245,058 items of confiscated goods, including e-cigarettes and illegal tobacco products valued at nearly 20 million baht.

This action was taken following the conclusion of 67 cases. Yesterday, February 21, at 11am, police gathered at a public area in Mueang Chanthaburi district, far removed from residential areas, to witness the destruction.

Chanthaburi Governor Montsith Paisalthanawat, along with customs officials and other related agencies, oversaw the destruction of e-cigarettes, accessories, foreign cigarettes, trademark-infringing cigarettes, and imported foreign beer. These items, now state property, were seized under customs law.

Yodpol Wichayakul, the Chanthaburi customs chief, explained that this action followed the customs department’s directive to clamp down on the illegal import and sale of e-cigarettes and other high-tax goods, which negatively affect the country’s economy and public health.

The destruction of these confiscated goods demonstrates an integrated effort by various agencies to publicly show their commitment to law enforcement and societal protection. The seized items, worth nearly 20 million baht (US$595,950), were part of 67 closed cases, highlighting the continuous and serious efforts to combat illegal activities.

Despite these efforts, illegal imports of e-cigarettes continue, often disguised in modified vehicles. Educational and parental vigilance is urged, as e-cigarettes have become easily accessible, sometimes marketed in child-friendly designs.

Police will continue their crackdown as e-cigarettes are prohibited from import under the Ministry of Commerce’s 2014 regulation. Violators face penalties under the Customs Act of 2017, including up to five years in prison, fines up to four times the value of the goods, or both, reported KhaoSod.

Trademark-infringing cigarettes are also banned under the Ministry of Commerce’s 2022 regulation. Foreign cigarettes and beer require import licenses from the Excise Department, and smuggling these goods violates the Customs Act of 2017, carrying penalties of up to 10 years in prison, fines four times the value of the goods, or both.