Playful leopard swipes tourist’s flip flop at Kanchanaburi safari (video)

A cheeky leopard at a Kanchanaburi Safari Park has gone viral after it snatched a tourist’s flip flop and made a game of it — leaving the unlucky visitor both barefoot and baffled.

The incident, caught on camera and shared by TikTok user @p.phonpimon2544, unfolded at the Safari Park Open Zoo in Nong Kum subdistrict, Bo Phloi district, Kanchanaburi province.

The video was tagged with humorous hashtags like #TigerThief, #WalkingWithBareFootstepsBecauseOfTiger, and #BornOnMe, sending social media into a frenzy.

In the clip, the tourist and his family can be seen calmly parked in a pickup truck, enjoying the view of the leopard enclosure.

But things took an unexpected turn when one particularly playful feline leapt onto the back of the truck and pounced — not for food, but for footwear.

“My shoes!” the surprised tourist exclaimed as the leopard grabbed one of his flip flops and jumped off the vehicle. The big cat then proudly paraded around with the stolen shoe like a trophy, before lying down to toy with it like a house cat would a feather toy.

“He told his dad to go get the shoe back,” joked one viewer in the comments. “But who would dare take it from a leopard?”

Clearly, no one did. The owner had no choice but to surrender his footwear, watching as the leopard happily played with its prize, reported Channel 7 News.

Despite the laughter, it’s a reminder that while these animals may act like oversized pets, they are still wild — and best admired from a distance.

“The leopard behaved like a playful house cat — affectionate, curious, and mischievous,” said one zoo official. “But make no mistake, no one would dare go retrieve that flip flop.”

The zoo, known for its up-close wildlife experiences, has not reported any danger to visitors in this case. Instead, the moment has been embraced for its humour and charm, with netizens praising the leopard’s playful antics.

The video continues to rack up views as social media users share their amusement — and warn fellow travellers to hold onto their shoes next time they visit Kanchanaburi’s wildest feline kleptomaniac.