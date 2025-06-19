Playful leopard swipes tourist’s flip flop at Kanchanaburi safari (video)

Feline leaps onto truck, snatches flip flop from stunned tourist

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 19, 2025
70 1 minute read
Playful leopard swipes tourist’s flip flop at Kanchanaburi safari (video)
Screenshots from @p.phonpimon2544 TikTok video

A cheeky leopard at a Kanchanaburi Safari Park has gone viral after it snatched a tourist’s flip flop and made a game of it — leaving the unlucky visitor both barefoot and baffled.

The incident, caught on camera and shared by TikTok user @p.phonpimon2544, unfolded at the Safari Park Open Zoo in Nong Kum subdistrict, Bo Phloi district, Kanchanaburi province.

The video was tagged with humorous hashtags like #TigerThief, #WalkingWithBareFootstepsBecauseOfTiger, and #BornOnMe, sending social media into a frenzy.

In the clip, the tourist and his family can be seen calmly parked in a pickup truck, enjoying the view of the leopard enclosure.

But things took an unexpected turn when one particularly playful feline leapt onto the back of the truck and pounced — not for food, but for footwear.

Playful leopard swipes tourist’s flip flop at Kanchanaburi safari (video) | News by Thaiger

@p.phonpimon2544 #เกิดแต่กับกู #เดินตีนป่าวเพราะเสือ #เสือขโมย #เสือขี้เล่น #สวนสัตง์ซาฟารีปาร์ค ♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – สวนไม้ด่างเจ้าลูกแฝด นนทบุรี

“My shoes!” the surprised tourist exclaimed as the leopard grabbed one of his flip flops and jumped off the vehicle. The big cat then proudly paraded around with the stolen shoe like a trophy, before lying down to toy with it like a house cat would a feather toy.

“He told his dad to go get the shoe back,” joked one viewer in the comments. “But who would dare take it from a leopard?”

Playful leopard swipes tourist’s flip flop at Kanchanaburi safari (video) | News by Thaiger

Playful leopard swipes tourist’s flip flop at Kanchanaburi safari (video) | News by Thaiger

Clearly, no one did. The owner had no choice but to surrender his footwear, watching as the leopard happily played with its prize, reported Channel 7 News.

Despite the laughter, it’s a reminder that while these animals may act like oversized pets, they are still wild — and best admired from a distance.

Playful leopard swipes tourist’s flip flop at Kanchanaburi safari (video) | News by Thaiger

“The leopard behaved like a playful house cat — affectionate, curious, and mischievous,” said one zoo official. “But make no mistake, no one would dare go retrieve that flip flop.”

The zoo, known for its up-close wildlife experiences, has not reported any danger to visitors in this case. Instead, the moment has been embraced for its humour and charm, with netizens praising the leopard’s playful antics.

The video continues to rack up views as social media users share their amusement — and warn fellow travellers to hold onto their shoes next time they visit Kanchanaburi’s wildest feline kleptomaniac.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok expands low emission zones to cut truck pollution Bangkok News

Bangkok expands low emission zones to cut truck pollution

52 seconds ago
Playful leopard swipes tourist’s flip flop at Kanchanaburi safari (video) Thailand News

Playful leopard swipes tourist’s flip flop at Kanchanaburi safari (video)

9 minutes ago
Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft Crime News

Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft

15 minutes ago
Bangkok mechanic dodges tyre explosion in viral TikTok shocker (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok mechanic dodges tyre explosion in viral TikTok shocker (video)

23 minutes ago
Transwoman throws wig, cries for help after fleeing scam gang in Cambodia Thailand News

Transwoman throws wig, cries for help after fleeing scam gang in Cambodia

30 minutes ago
Clip leak scandal: Paetongtarn says ‘This isn’t the time to fight’ Bangkok News

Clip leak scandal: Paetongtarn says ‘This isn’t the time to fight’

37 minutes ago
Teen motorcyclist dies in Bang Pakong road collision Road deaths

Teen motorcyclist dies in Bang Pakong road collision

44 minutes ago
Thai restaurants struggle with 400 baht minimum wage hike Business News

Thai restaurants struggle with 400 baht minimum wage hike

51 minutes ago
Chon Buri man found dead with gunshot wound amid marital issues Thailand News

Chon Buri man found dead with gunshot wound amid marital issues

59 minutes ago
Thai man with heart disease dies allegedly after clinic refuses him Bangkok News

Thai man with heart disease dies allegedly after clinic refuses him

1 hour ago
Police sergeant dismissed for reckless driving and firearm breach Crime News

Police sergeant dismissed for reckless driving and firearm breach

1 hour ago
Thai political instability threatens economy amid US tariff concerns Business News

Thai political instability threatens economy amid US tariff concerns

1 hour ago
Where to Travel in Thailand in June [2025] | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Where to Travel in Thailand in June [2025]

2 hours ago
Bangkok woman arrested for selling husband&#8217;s ammunition online Bangkok News

Bangkok woman arrested for selling husband’s ammunition online

2 hours ago
8,000 tonnes of illegal waste found in Prachin Buri factory raid Thailand News

8,000 tonnes of illegal waste found in Prachin Buri factory raid

2 hours ago
Thai father arrested for assaulting daughter with bamboo stick Crime News

Thai father arrested for assaulting daughter with bamboo stick

2 hours ago
High alert: Phuket to zone out cannabis amid tourist backlash Phuket News

High alert: Phuket to zone out cannabis amid tourist backlash

2 hours ago
Man in Prachuap Khiri Khan arrested for drug possession Crime News

Man in Prachuap Khiri Khan arrested for drug possession

2 hours ago
Thailand drought relief cash halted amid graft claims Thailand News

Thailand drought relief cash halted amid graft claims

2 hours ago
15 year old Thai boy shoots father after enduring 8 years of abuse Thailand News

15 year old Thai boy shoots father after enduring 8 years of abuse

4 hours ago
Police arrest 33 migrants in Kanchanaburi smuggling bust Crime News

Police arrest 33 migrants in Kanchanaburi smuggling bust

4 hours ago
Ex-Bangkok MP jailed after Supreme Court slams defamation plea Bangkok News

Ex-Bangkok MP jailed after Supreme Court slams defamation plea

4 hours ago
54 arrested in Bang Yai raid on illegal gambling den Crime News

54 arrested in Bang Yai raid on illegal gambling den

4 hours ago
Chinese grey businesses under fire in Thailand over steel scam Thailand News

Chinese grey businesses under fire in Thailand over steel scam

4 hours ago
Commander takes no offence over PM&#8217;s private phone call Bangkok News

Commander takes no offence over PM’s private phone call

4 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 19, 2025
70 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x