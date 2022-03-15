Bangkok eases alcohol restrictions, large events and shopping centres allowed to serve booze

Bangkok is loosening its rules on alcohol sales. Starting today, shopping centres and event venues can serve alcoholic beverages until 11pm, according to a document signed yesterday by Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang. The venues serving beer, wine, and cocktails will also need to be certified through SHA+ and Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus, which are both safety and health standards set by the Thai government to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

According to the document, alcohol can be served at conferences and seminars at hotels, conference venues, shopping centres, community markets, and banquet halls. Events should follow the Covid-19 prevention measures set by the Public Health Ministry and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau. The number of participants at the events is limited to no more than 1,000 people. For events with more than 1,000 attendees, organisers need to ask permission from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Heath Department before holding the event.

Bars and entertainment venues are still ordered to remain closed unless they received permission to operate as restaurants.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Thairath | PR Bangkok | Bangkokbiznews