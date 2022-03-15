Police investigate after photos of university entrance exam papers shared on app

Police in the central province of Pathum Thani have been asked to investigate after images of university test papers were posted online. Thammasat University’s Professor Chalie Charoenlarpnopparut, who manages the Thai University Central Admission System, says the photos of the General Aptitude Test and the Professional and Academic Aptitude Test were shared on the Snapask app. The app is used by students who have questions about their homework, with answers provided by other users, either free of charge or in return for some form of compensation.

According to a Thai PBS World report, the person who posted the images is suspected of using spy camera glasses or a pen type spy camera, to photograph the papers, which were mathematics and science entrance exam papers. The culprit would have then been able to wirelessly transmit the images to Snapask. Professor Chalie says it’s unlikely a smartphone was used to capture the images, saying that would have been too obvious. He says that as the incident involved one individual, and the test papers were not leaked before the exam took place, no new exams will be held for the 2 subjects.

Professor Chalie is confident police will identify the culprit within days, but says it could take longer to confirm if anyone managed to use the images to answer the exam questions. He adds that while cheating in exams is not a criminal offence, it does go against exam regulations. Invigilators supervising university entrance exams have been told to ramp up screening for inappropriate devices being brought in by students.

