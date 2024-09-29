Phatthalung police seize 20,000 meth pills in major drug bust

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 13:05, 29 September 2024| Updated: 13:05, 29 September 2024
120 1 minute read
Phatthalung police seize 20,000 meth pills in major drug bust
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Phatthalung have arrested a drug dealer at a petrol station, seizing 20,000 methamphetamine pills intended for local distribution and are now expanding their efforts to dismantle a larger network in Thung Song.

Phatthalung police, led by Yotsaporn Rungsawat, commander of the 434th Border Patrol Police Company, alongside Amphon Nilbanphot and Chusak Chuthong, officers from the same unit, and administrative officials from the Internal Security Operations Command of Phatthalung, conducted a successful raid.

Advertisements

The operation targeted a suspected drug dealer who was preparing to deliver methamphetamine to customers in Prang Moo, Mueang district, Phatthalung province. The arrest was made at a petrol station in Prang Moo, where a suspicious white Toyota Yaris, registration number กฉ 965 Phatthalung, was parked.

Upon inspection, the officers discovered a cardboard box containing ten bundles of methamphetamine, amounting to 20,000 pills. The driver, identified as 48 year old Anantarat “Tan” Madadam, residing at house number 293, Moo 5, Khlong Chaloem, Kong Ra district, Phatthalung province, was taken into custody.

Related news

Anantarat was transferred to the Mueang District Police Station in Phatthalung and charged with possession of a Category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute without authorisation, an act intended for commercial purposes and causing widespread distribution among the public.

The arrest followed an investigation into drug trafficking activities in Phatthalung. Police had been monitoring a significant dealer, Nuntaporn Siripattanukul, known as Jae O, a native of Mae Ngon, Fang district, Chiang Mai province.

Nuntaporn was suspected of major drug trafficking operations, having established a methamphetamine distribution network in Thung Song district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, with further distribution extending to Phatthalung and Trang Provinces, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

“The investigation revealed that a large shipment of methamphetamine was scheduled for delivery in the area,” the police reported. The surveillance and intelligence gathered led to the timely interception and arrest of Anantarat, a subordinate in the network. The police are now seeking arrest warrants for other members involved in the operation.

Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood is a Bangkok-born writer who is half Thai and half Aussie. He studied in an international school in Bangkok and then pursued journalism studies in Melbourne. Nattapong began his career as a freelance writer before joining Thaiger. His passion for news writing fuels his dedication to the craft, as he consistently strives to deliver engaging content to his audience.

Related Articles

Heavy rain and strong winds to hit 38 Thai provinces today

Heavy rain and strong winds to hit 38 Thai provinces today

Published: 11:25, 29 September 2024
Waiter in Pattaya threatens taxi driver with gun during standoff

Waiter in Pattaya threatens taxi driver with gun during standoff

Published: 11:15, 29 September 2024
Family injured after truck falls from under-construction flyover in Bangkok

Family injured after truck falls from under-construction flyover in Bangkok

Published: 10:59, 29 September 2024
Anti-drunk driving group urges no alcohol spending of 10,000-baht handout

Anti-drunk driving group urges no alcohol spending of 10,000-baht handout

Published: 10:13, 29 September 2024